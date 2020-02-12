CLEMSON, S.C. – – Right-handed Clemson newcomer Logan Caymol missed a single goal and knocked out eleven Batters when the Tigers defeated Western Carolina 8-0 in five innings in their first home win in program history on Wednesday night in five innings. Clemson played in a double header against the Catamounts to open the Clemson Softball Stadium. After losing the first game 2-0 to Valerie Cagle, she shot a 252-foot shot to the left in the middle of the nightcap, and Clemson never looked back.

“You can’t throw a no-hitter without an amazing catcher and defense,” said Caymol. “It is a great honor to be in this position, especially with this crowd here. It’s just amazing.”

Caymol blinded the tigers (3-4) and saw only one blow above the minimum. Clemson’s top 4 players were 8-11 in the second game to lead the Tigers to victory.

“I mean a no-hitter and 11 strikeouts are a dominant feat and it took a lot of pressure off us,” said Clemson head coach John Rittman. “We are really excited about this victory and what a great atmosphere. As I said, tonight it was special to be part of the story.”

After Cagles Homer in the first, which scored Junior Grace Mattimore, Clemson had four runs in run four, highlighting the first triple of newcomer JoJo Hyatt’s program. Hyatt’s extra base hit was also scored by fresh outfielder Alia Logoleo, who made her Clemson debut in the nightcap on Wednesday. Mattimore scored a single with many bases in the fifth game to end the game. Junior infielder Bailey Taylor crossed the plate.

“We had a couple of chances (in the first game) and just couldn’t get the right goal. Unfortunately, they scored two goals in time – and sometimes this softball,” said Rittman. “We had more hits than she did and I thought we played really well. We have just arrived at the short end of the stick. I was really proud of our team, how they fought back in the second game. “

Next, Clemson will host Maryland and Michigan State as part of the Big Ten / ACC Challenge (February 14-16). The tournament also includes Pitt, who will also compete against the Terrapins and Spartans. Click here for the full schedule for the Big Ten / ACC challenge. To access Clemson Softball’s live stats, visit bit.ly/ClemsonSBStats.