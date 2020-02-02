advertisement

Cavan 1-17 Westmeath 1-13

A crashing Cavan crew went through a dark first half to leave Westmeath in Kingspan Breffni in the second division of the Allianz Football League on Saturday evening.

The Blues fell 0-3 to 0-8 during the break, but sparked a brave comeback at the start of the second half with a five-point record that was not answered.

Looking for the first points of the season, Mickey Graham’s team celebrated an unlikely win when Christopher Conroy’s shot hit Westmeath’s goal in the 72nd minute.

The guests were shocked at death after gaining a numerical advantage from the 25th to the 66th minute.

The neighbors went out the window in the first half when referee Seán Laverty dealt three black cards (two against Westmeath) and one red card (Cavans Paddy Meade).

Smooth football was rare, but in open play Westmeath were the more coherent, hungry, and goal-oriented.

Cavan was gloomy early and it took up to 22 minutes before they converted a free kick to 0-2 in 0-6 with Oisín Pierson.

The blues got worse when corner defender Paddy Meade received a red card in the 25th minute for an off-the-ball duel against Westmeath’s Callum McCormack.

Cavan owed his great comeback to the introduction of halftime submarines Thomas Galligan and Stephen Murray, both of whom pointed to a 0: 8 tie after 42 minutes.

Westmeath, however, struck back with interest when Sub Luke Loughlin hit the ball for the first time in the 43rd minute after Westmeath’s first attack in the second half.

In the 71st minute it was 14 men per game when John Heslin got a red card and a minute later Cavan sub Conroy broke the hearts of the guests when his attempt to fist the ball across the pitch by hapless Westmeath goalkeeper Eoin Carberry was distracted.

The man of the game, Ciarán Brady, set the last nail in Westmeath’s coffin, with another gem in injury time.

CAVAN: R Galligan (0-2, two 65’s); P. Meade, P. Faulkner (0-1), K. Brady (0-1); G Smith, C Brady (0-4), O Kiernan (0-1); B Kelly, G McKiernan (0-1); S Smith, M Reilly, E Doughty (0-1); O Pierson (0-1), B. Magee, J. Smith (0-1).

Subs: T Galligan (0-2) for B Kelly; S Murray (0-1) for S Smith (both h / t); L Fortune for J Smith (50 minutes); R Connolly (0-1) for B Magee (66); C Conroy (1-0) for P Faulkner (68).

WESTMEATH: E Carberry; J Smith (0-1), R. Wallace, B. Sayeh; P Holloway, K. Maguire, J. Dolan; D. Corroon, R. Connellan (0-2); A McGivney, RO’Toole (0-1), D Lynch; C McCormack (0-1), J Heslin (0-4, four free), L Dolan (0-1).

Subs: L Loughlin (1-3) for L Dolan (42 minutes); N Mulligan for P Holloway (50); J Halligan for C McCormack (63).

Referee: S Laverty (Antrim)

