The death of retired Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on January 26 – and seven others – after a helicopter crash in California shocked and saddened the sports world.

Here is a selection of reactions from the Cleveland sports scene on Twitter:

• “We are incredulous and shocked by the terribly sad news of the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Emotions and feelings are very difficult for all of us and we express our deepest condolences to his wife Vanessa and his family as one the biggest one who ever entered the field was very special, inspiring, iconic and globally present when playing basketball. We will always be grateful for his influence and miss him very much. “

@Cavs

• “ALL NBA teams should drop numbers 8 AND 24”

@ RealTristan13, Cavs player Tristan Thompson

• “No words. Quiet in peace #KobeBryant”

@CediOsman, Cavs player

• “Kobe, you were my idol … period. Mentality through and through. Thank you. I wish your family the very best. Prayers and thoughts with you do not begin to describe what we want y’all. Love and respect for # 8 & # 24 forever. # Mamba mentality #Mamba “

@ BakerMayfield, Brown’s quarterback

• “There are no words to express the pain. I am going through this tragedy of losing my neice Gigi and my brother @kobebryant. I love you and you are missing. My condolences go to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IN THE SICK NOW “

@Shaq, former Bryan teammate with the Lakers and former Cavs player

• “Devastated. A global icon that has made so many love basketballs, but also talents that go far beyond the field. Today he was just a father who took his daughter to her game. RIP Kobe. RIP Gigi. Bless the lost ones.” the crash and prayers to loved ones. “

@CoachLindsayG, Cavs assistant coach Lindsay Gottlieb

• “Still can’t believe it! I’m sad about the news. A real-life hero #RIP. My condolences and prayers to the Bryant family.”

@YasielPuig, outfielder who played with the Dodgers and Indians in 2019

• “His legacy not only remained in his family, but in the hearts and minds of all of us who were blessed to see him grow as a man and basketball player. Thank you, KB, every second of you was a gift.”

@ MylesLGarrett, Brown’s defensive end

• “Damn! I’m depressed. My heart and prayers go to his family. It hurts.”

@ChanningFrye, former Cavs player

• “Everyone is hurting! EVERYONE! Rest in heaven, Kobe!”

@ Kirko58, Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey

• “Shocked. Peace in paradise @kobebryant. Thank you for everything you’ve done for athletes and everyone in the world. You’re a legend. Send love from the Miocic family on this unthinkable day. God bless you.”

@StipeMiocic, UFC heavyweight champion and Eastlake North graduate

• “One of the best minds that has ever played the game, a great teacher and tactician, creative and at the same time an excellent review of the game. #KobeBryant Kobe Kobe … past. Appreciated everything you gave on and off the pitch . “

@EByner, former Browns player Earnest Byner

• “This is so damn sad. Life is so precious. Tell the people who matter to you that you love them today and every day.”

@ ShaneBeiber19, Indian pitcher

