Surrey firefighters fight the Bridgeview automatic rescue fire on boxing day. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

But firefighters say double-fire on Boxing Day in Bridgeview is not considered suspicious

Surrey firefighters say the double-fire on Boxing Day in Bridgeview that destroyed an automatic rescue building is not considered to be suspicious, but it appears that what caused the blaze will remain a mystery.

The fire at 116 Avenue and 132B Street consumed a building that was nearly 1,000 square feet, sending black smoke noise. Twenty-four firefighters had arrived in eight trucks to fight the blaze.

Surrey Fire Chief Assistant Jason Cairney told the Now Chief Friday that because of the structural instability of what remained of the investigator’s building he was unable to go very far, “but he was able to make an inquiry advance from the outside and there is no reason at this time for us to think it is suspicious. “

Jason Cairney (Surrey Fire Services photo)

So what do those who caused the fire think?

“He’s not sure,” Cairney told investigators. “There are many sources of ignition inside, so without getting inside the building, he is not able to definitively confirm what that might be. So in situations like this we will weigh the risk against the cost to move on. So if there are indications of suspicion or damage, significant damage or death, we would probably introduce an engineer and upgrade the building, but for this type of structure there is really no need for it at this time. “

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

