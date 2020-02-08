advertisement

It is disconcerting to think that at one point, ‘Cats’ was planning an Oscar campaign and even had a For Your Consideration website at one point.

Now? Well, at least it will gain something because he is now leading the pack at this year’s Golden Raspberry Awards, otherwise known as Razzies. Each year, the Razzies honor the worst of cinema.

In total, ‘Cats’ is nominated in 8 categories, including Worst Picture, Worst Actress, Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Supporting Actress. Tom Hopper, meanwhile, should take the gong for the worst director.

Further on, ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ received a nomination for Worst Picture, while Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit received a nomination for Worst Director for ‘The Fanatic’.

Here are the nominations in full.

WORST IMAGE

‘Cats’

“The fanatic”

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

“Funeral of the Madea family”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

WORST ACTOR

James Franco, “Zeroville”

Matthew McConaughey, “Serenity”

David Harbor, “Hellboy”

Sylvester Stallone, “Rambo: Last Blood”

John Travolta, “The Fanatic” / “Trading Paint”

WORST ACTRESS

Hillary Duff – “The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

Anne Hathaway – ‘The Hustle’ / ‘Serenity’

Francesca Hayward – “Cats”

Tyler Perry (as Medea) – “A Medea Family Funeral”

Rebel Wilson – ‘The Hustle’

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

James Corden – “Cats”

Tyler Perry – “A Medea Family Funeral”

Seth Rogen – “Zeroville”

Bruce Willis – “Glass”

WORST SUPPORT ACTRESS

Judi Dench – “Cats”

Cassi Davis – “A Medea Family Funeral”

Jessica Chastain – “Dark Phoenix”

Fenessa Pineda – ‘Rambo: Last Blood’

Rebel Wilson – “Cats”

WORST COMBO SCREEN

Two half-feline / half-human hairballs – “Cats”

Jason Derulo and his “bulge” neutralized by CGI – “Cats”

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) – ‘A Funeral of the Madea Family’

Sylvester Stallone and his helpless rage – ‘Rambo: Last Blood’

John Travolta and any screenplay he accepts

WORST DIRECTOR

James Franco – “Zeroville”

Fred Durst – “The Fanatic”

Tom Hooper – “Cats”

Neil Marshall – “Hellboy”

Adrian Grunberg – ‘Rambo: Last Blood’

WORST SCREENPLAYER

“Cats” – Lee Hall, Tom Hooper

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate” – Danial Farrands

“Hellboy” – Andrew Cosby

“At the Funeral of the Madea Family” – Tyler Perry

“Rambo: Last Blood” – Matthew Cirulnick, Sylvester Stallone

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF OR SEQUEL

‘Dark Phoenix’

“Godzilla: the king of monsters”

‘Hellboy’

“Funeral of the Madea family”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

WORST UNPREDICTABLE CLEARANCE FOR HUMAN LIFE AND GOODS

“Dragged through concrete”

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

‘Hellboy’

‘Joker’

“Rambo: Last Blood”

