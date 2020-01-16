advertisement

How faithful is a hungry cat?

We love our pets. They are always by our side and ensure comfort and play at any time of the day. The thought of her death is horrific – imagine how you would get along without your cute furry friend.

While her death would likely bring tears and despair, your cat could lick her chops at the prospect of a tasty take-away meal.

On behalf of science, researchers at Colorado Mesa University’s Forensic Investigation Research Station left 40 bodies dead for nearly 35 days to document and photograph how they decomposed.

Experiments like this are of great value to law enforcement, coroner and medical examiner, as they help clarify the body’s process and, most importantly, the time at which the bodies that have already rotted are found.

However, when the researchers made notes about the bodies, two different wild cats went out to nibble on the buffet offered.

Due to the prevalence of wildcats in the United States and around the world, understanding the patterns and behaviors of these scavengers can help differentiate between perimortic and postmortem tissue damage.

The first cat – a striped tabby – walked straight to the body of a 79-year-old woman, nibbling mainly on the soft tissue on her left arm and breast. The researchers then placed a cage over the body so that the cat would not interfere with the study. However, when it was removed, the same cat returned to eat only this body.

The second black cat was looking for the body of a 70-year-old man, although the researchers did not try to stop it this time. They found that the cat had chosen arm and stomach and that both cats always returned to the same body.

Sara Garcia, the study’s lead author, told MailOnline:

The main theory is that cats are like picky eaters. As soon as you find a meal you like, stick to it.

Co-author Melissa Connor added, “Any coroner or coroner will tell you about cases where a body has been locked up with a pet that ultimately wiped the owner up.”

However, it’s not like cats size you up to pop your clogs. Mikel Delgado, a cat behavioral researcher at the University of California at the Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, also said: “It’s not a behavioral problem. It is just a fact of life. “

At least you don’t need to worry about your cat starving if you die unexpectedly.

