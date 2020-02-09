advertisement

The 92nd Oscar ceremony on Sunday evening brought some surprises to participants and viewers, including Janelle Monae’s musical extravagance, Keanu Reeves, who reads the screenplays, and even a performance by Eminem.

But the only surprise no one asked for: James Corden and Rebel Wilson present “Best Visual Effects” in their costumes from their much-discussed live-action film version of “Cats”.

This included recognizing the film’s polarizing opinion, as well as the two actors who treat the microphone for a minute like a cat toy.

Social media users had mixed feelings about the sketch and gave them flashbacks of the film, while some enjoyed the parody:

BRAVO @JKCorden @RebelWilson # Oscar2020 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fa4p4UMSrb

– “Jo Woods” (@ jwo30), February 10, 2020

The Oscar ceremony really got me looking at James Corden and Rebell Wilson in cat costumes. This is so embarrassing

– alicia (@alicialinnae) February 10, 2020

Rebel Wilson and James Corden looked basically the same as in the movie CATS, but they probably spent $ 20 on this look each, not 80 million. #Oscars

– Mama Michael: Now it starts again! (@ jburks63) February 10, 2020

If only they could warn us during the movie that Rebel Wilson and James Corden would come out next … #Oscars

– Tyler Swift (@TylerMoliterno) February 10, 2020

This # cats bit with Rebel Wilson and James Corden is literally the WOOOOORST. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AIwx5w0ClV

– ❄️♑ It’s Capricorn season ❄️♑ (@harasnicole) February 10, 2020

Power Move by James Corden and Rebel Wilson to go on stage as Cats.

– “Shaky Misfit Mephit” (@MisfitMephit) February 10, 2020

America completely ruined James Corden, there is not a single comedic part left in him. Sad. #Oscars

– P (@BielsaBall) February 10, 2020

#Oscars Okay, James Corden and Rebel Wilson as their characters in Cats have just won the night! 😁😄😄🤣

– Carryn (imcshe) (@imcshe) February 10, 2020

Watching James Corden and Rebel Wilson playing with the mic stand in cat costumes was much more entertaining than Cats # Oscars2020

– Alex Achorn (@alexachorn) February 10, 2020

The only recognition Cats will get at the Oscars is James Corden & Rebel Wilson, dressed like cats. 🐱 #Oscars

– came (@KameronKindschi) February 10, 2020

