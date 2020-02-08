advertisement

Before the director Cathy Yan releases “Birds of Prey”, she inquires about the only other director in the DC universe, Patty Jenkins, who is currently shooting “Wonder Woman 1984”.

“It’s great – there was a lot to tell,” Yan said to TheWrap’s Beatrice Verhoeven. “I called her a few times and she worked a lot on Wonder Woman 1984 at the same time and she gave a lot of great advice. It’s nice to have this camaraderie. It’s not just about female directors – directing is actually pretty lonely. There aren’t that many of us and what we do is quite unique. That’s why I’m always very curious to talk to other directors. “

However, Yan did not speak to David Ayer, who worked with Margot Robbie on “Suicide Squad”, or to Zack Snyder, who directed the DC installations “Man of Steel”, “Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League” , “

“I actually didn’t speak to either of them, but Margot told me stories about working with David,” added Yan. Of course, Robbie played Harley Quinn in Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” from 2016 for the first time. “He worked with actors for a long time, he had a very long trial period with them, so I found that really interesting.”

Birds of Prey also features Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ewan McGregor, Rosie Pérez, Ella Jay Basco and Chris Messina. Christina Hodson wrote the script.

