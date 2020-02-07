advertisement

“Birds of Prey” with Margot Robbie’s return as DC Comics anti-hero, Harley Quinn, is just getting into the cinemas – but director Cathy Yan is already considering a possible sequel.

“I would love to see Poison Ivy and I would certainly like to see the relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy,” Yan said to TheWrap’s Beatrice Verhoeven. That would be perfect considering that Harley Quinn is currently titling her own animated show in the DC Universe streaming app with Poison Ivy as her crime best friend and partner.

Or will we first see a sequel to “Birds of Prey” following Robbies Quinn as Joker’s ex-girlfriend who teams up with other badass women to challenge a gang of bad guys, led by Ewan McGregor’s novel Sionis, a.k.a. Black mask? “I don’t know – I think people aren’t ready to let go of Harley Quinn yet, and you know Margot, I don’t think she’s ready to let go of Harley Quinn, so … hopefully.”

Yan said she was immediately there when she read Christina Hodson’s screenplay, especially after viewers fell in love with Harley in 2016. Will you do that? “Said Yan.

“It just had so much humor and spirit,” said Yan, who also campaigned for Robbie to be the center of attention. “It was really nice to feel that this would be her film – this will be an opportunity to explore the character more, find more depth with her and hopefully show her vulnerable sides so that everything was really exciting for me , And I think I had that in the fantasy dance sequence. “

And Harley is more vulnerable. In “Birds of Prey” we follow Harley after separating from The Joker, which is how she tries to make a name for herself in Gotham. But it turns out Harley has made a lot of enemies and there are a lot of people who want to see them dead. The film also features Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Caine.

“I loved it when they all got together,” said Yan. “It’s just fun to see the chemistry between all of them, and there are lots of improvisations, and I always think that’s great. There are improvisations in all scenes – that’s how I like to work and give the actors a little more freedom At will. “

Yan, whose only previous feature film was Zazie Beetz’s 2018 indie “Dead Pigs”, recognized the challenge of getting the film’s hyper-violent action scenes right. For reference, she watched the films “John Wick”, “The Raid” and the work of Jackie Chan. The “Birds of Prey” team actually worked with the action design company 87eleven, which was founded by “Deadpool 2” director David Leitch and Chad Strahelski to perfect the stunts.

“I just looked at the different ways we can do action and what the action can be. I really wanted to demonstrate the physicality of women and I wanted them to feel practical,” Yan explained why she avoided it CG wherever she could. “In general, I like that things are very practical and less effective if we can get away with it, and that was the impetus for the type of action … What I really wanted to show was that these women actually did it in a real way kick in the ass. “

The actresses trained “months and months” before production, Yan said, and were “in great shape” while doing the majority of their own stunts.

“Birds of Prey” will hit theaters on Friday.

