Cathy Hughes may not be a celebrity, but she is definitely a star.

This is why MONARCH magazine, the leading lifestyle and fashion brand, selected it to adorn the cover of its Winter 2019/2020 issue. Hughes, founder and president of Urban One (the parent company of Radio One, TV One, iOne Digital, CLEO TV, One Solution and Reach Media), has had an incredibly challenging and goal-oriented success story. A natural creator, Hughes founded the radio format “The Quiet Storm” (a blend of sweet lyrics and romantic R&B music) and a 24-hour chat format highlighting lifestyle and news from a black perspective before returning to its executive roots and directing the expansion. from Radio One.

“It is an honor and a privilege to have Mrs. Hughes on the cover of MONARCH,” said Will Walters, editor of MONARCH. “She is an incredible woman and a media pioneer who provides a platform for blacks to be our authentic selves.” The first cover story of the year also commemorates 40 years of Radio One, now Urban One, and falls on the heels of Urban One Honors, the brand’s annual awards ceremony.

Although Hughes honors solo coverage, features of the book include profiles and images of a few key players in Urban One’s digital, radio and television teams, ranging from executives, such as Detavio Samuels, president of iOne Digital and One Solution (which houses NewsOne, Bossip, MadameNoire, HelloBeautiful, Hip-Hop Wired and Cassius), to national radio personalities like Rickey Smiley, Willie Moore Jr. and Al B. Sure.

In the issue, Hughes, a former radio host, shares his views on ownership, brand building and family. She also speaks frankly about how teenage motherhood has radically changed her ambition and motivation, and her continued commitment to work for / with and in black communities. “I don’t want to be separated from those I serve. I love my radio audience. I love my cable viewers. I love my digital participants, and it’s really the link that I don’t want to be separated from, ”she told MONARCH. “I never imagined that I would be part of the largest black-owned media company today. I never dreamed of helping people build their careers and professions and help them succeed. “

Learn more about Cathy Hughes’ incredible journey and more. The latest issue of MONARCH magazine comes out on January 21 across the country.

