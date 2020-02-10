advertisement

UCTV is now fully connected by Signet Uganda to transmit on Free to Air (PHOTO / PML Daily)

KAMPALA – Ugandan Catholic television (UCTV), long awaited, went on the air and is currently undergoing signal tests before spreading to the whole country.

For about two years, the Catholic community across the country has raised funds for the television station which, according to the Ugandan Episcopal Conference, aims to promote evangelism.

In a statement released on Monday February 10, 2020, the Uganda Bishops’ Conference revealed that UCTV was connected by Signet Uganda to transmit on Free to Air on Wednesday February 5, 2020.

Uganda Bishops’ Conference revealed that UCTV was connected by Signet Uganda to transmit on Free to Air (PHOTO / Courtesy)

“In order to test the signal, UCTV transmits in the greater Kampala region, which covers a radius of approximately 60 km. You should be able to receive the signal if you are within 60 km and you have a digital TV connected to an antenna on a Free to air decoder, “said the statement from the Rev. Joseph Franzelli, President of the Commission. of social communications at the Uganda Bishops’ Conference reads in part.

Father Franzelli added that the signal test can take several months before the television is intended for other regions of the country.

“I must emphasize that we are still testing our signal and it may take a few months. I would also like to point out that we are making arrangements for the signal to reach all regions of the country through various pay television channels. So we ask for your patience, ”he said.

He congratulated the clergy, the religious, the lay faithful and all the people of good will who contributed financially and otherwise to the project.

“I greatly appreciate the Social Communications Commission, the staff of the Uganda Catholic Secretariat and the technical team who have made this reality a reality. I thank our various consultants and other stakeholders for their support and advice. In particular, I appreciate CREC International and their team for consultancy services. We all need and count on your support and collaboration. I pray that the Lord will bless UCTV so that it will truly be “good news for all,” as no slogan suggests. I wish you all the abundant blessings of God, ”added Father Franzelli.

