A Catholic community in the Midlands was the focus of controversy this weekend after spreading a message to IVF-critical community members.

The Facebook page of Tullamore’s Catholic community in Offaly was closed after a violent response from social media to the Christmas Eve post.

The message was released on Tuesday at 3:51 p.m. by Tullamore Parish, Offaly. She was accompanied by a fetal Jesus with a halo over his head and the words “He is on the way” and “Christmas begins with Christ”.

Prayers were asked in the message, “for couples who have problems with natural conception and are unable to get IVF treatment.”

He continued: “The process of IVF damages embryonic stem cells and therefore life and is therefore completely, clearly and completely incompatible with our Catholic faith. For all who believe in God, all life is holy at all times. “

The post attracted numerous Facebook comments, the vast majority of women, criticized the post and asked for the identification of the author.

One woman wrote: “I actually had no words to answer. I was so shocked, angry, and really upset, especially after going through the process. In their ivory tower, they are so far away from the reality of everyday life. “

Attempts by the Irish Times to speak to priests in the Tullamore parish have been unsuccessful. A priest who was contacted simply said “goodbye” and hung up when this reporter identified himself. A second attempt to speak to the priest triggered the “no comment” response before hanging up again.

There was no response from the Meath diocese or from spokesmen for the Catholic bishops.

