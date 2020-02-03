advertisement

Ms. Pauline Nitusiima died Sunday (PHOTO / Courtesy).

MBARARA – The Archdiocese of Mbarara Development Association (AMDA) is in mourning following the sudden death of one of its active members.

Pauline Nitusiima, member of the choir AMDA, died suddenly on Sunday February 2, 2020 following a short illness. She died of hypertension.

advertisement

“She was not well and was on treatment, but had difficulty breathing. It was yesterday (Sunday) that the situation worsened and breathed it last night, “said her friend in the choir.

There will be a requiem mass today at 2:00 pm at the chaplaincy in Mulago and then the body will be taken to Kitabi in Bushenyi, where it will be buried on Tuesday.

She will be buried in Rurengye just after the parish church of Kitabi.

Shortly before her death, Nitusiima, an old girl from the St Cecilia girls’ vocational school in Kitabi, posted: “Hello my beautiful friends. I ask your prayers I’m not well … I can’t even take 5 steps I fall. Please pray. “

His sudden death devastated his colleagues.

“My voice comrade, calling me my dota, sing and then we will eat, tym for happy that she calls us the chudureni to be intelligent.

We didn’t know that the last time she organized a choir, the ladies were saying goodbye to us, “said one member only, as Jay Tee posted.

“We will always live to miss you Aunt Pauline,” added the member.

comments

advertisement