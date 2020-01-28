advertisement

“I apologize unequivocally and withdraw all my statements.”

Gael Catherine Noone’s senator apologized for calling Taoiseach Leo Varadkar “autistic” during an election campaign this week.

No one commented on an Irish Times reporter when asked about Varadkar’s performance in the Virgin Media leaders’ debate with Micheál Martin last week.

She was quoted in the Times as saying: “He is autistic, he is in the spectrum, there is no doubt about it. He feels socially uncomfortable and does not always understand the things in between.”

No one apologized for Tuesday’s comments.

“I apologize unequivocally and withdraw all my comments that, according to theTimes.ie, were completely unacceptable,” said no one in a statement.

“My choice of language was inexcusable and wrong. I’m really sorry.”

The Times also reported Wednesday that Noone has also given examples of offensive words that could be used out of context, such as “special” and “n *** er”. But no one made it clear that she would never use the latter word.

She claimed that her comments on the Taoiseach were taken out of context and said to The Times, “Sometimes I say,” Oh God, I’m special, “but I don’t mean pejoratively.”

