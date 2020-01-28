advertisement

Gael Catherine Noone’s senator apologized for calling Taoiseach Leo Varadkar “autistic” during an election campaign this week.

In a statement released this morning, Ms. Noone said she would “clearly apologize and withdraw all my statements … that were totally unacceptable”. She said her choice of language was inexcusable and wrong. I’m really sorry”.

Ms. Noone, a candidate for the Dublin Bay North general election, was quoted in The Times Ireland this morning in the words of Mr. Varadkar: “He is autistic, he is on the spectrum, there is no doubt about it. He feels socially uncomfortable and don’t always get that in between. “

The Irish edition of The Times reported online this morning that she had initially denied commenting before being told that she was saying it on tape.

In her subsequent statement, released Tuesday morning, Ms. Noone said that she would not make any further comments.

The autism awareness group AsIAm has urged people not to deal with the “doorstep diagnosis” of autism.

Deputy General Manager Fiona Ferris said in a statement that autism is “a complex, invisible condition that has an extensive clinical diagnostic process.” She said someone could not be diagnosed as “on the spectrum” without a full assessment.

“Unfortunately, the stereotyping of autism makes many autistic people feel stigmatized. Of course, autistic people can empathize, just like non-autistic people. However, this empathy can be communicated or even processed differently, ”said Ferris.

Ms. Noone is a running partner of Richard Bruton, the high-ranking Minister for Fine Gaelic. Before the referendum, she chaired the abortion committee. She was a former walking companion of Mr. Varadkar in Dublin West.

