Gael Catherine Noone’s senator apologized for calling Taoiseach Leo Varadkar “autistic” during an election campaign this week.

In a statement released this morning, Ms. Noone said she would “clearly apologize and withdraw all my statements … that were totally unacceptable”. She said her choice of language was inexcusable and wrong. I’m really sorry”.

Ms. Noone, a candidate for the Dublin Bay North general election, was quoted in The Times Ireland this morning in the words of Mr. Varadkar: “He is autistic, he is on the spectrum, there is no doubt about it. He feels socially uncomfortable and don’t always get that in between. “

The Irish edition of The Times reported online this morning that she had initially denied commenting before being told that she was saying it on tape.

In her subsequent statement, released Tuesday morning, Ms. Noone said that she would not make any further comments.

Mr Varadkar, who was asked about Ms Noone’s comments on Tuesday, told reporters: “I have not yet spoken to her. I am sure I will do so in the next few days sorry, that’s good enough for me.

“But it’s not about me. We all have to be very conscious and very respectful of people with autism who are in the autism spectrum that these terms should not be used in a derogatory manner.”

In the meantime, the autism awareness group AsIAm has asked people not to deal with the “doorstep diagnosis” of autism.

When I spoke after Ms. Noone’s apology, the deputy director of the Autism Interest and Support Organization, Fiona Ferris, said that an apology from Catherine Noone, a candidate for Fine Gael, was not enough.

Ms. Ferris described the comments as “quite shocking” and it was “totally unacceptable” for the autistic community to use the word as a “descriptor” or as an adjective.

Autism diagnoses only come about after an extensive clinical process, she told RTÉ Radio on Today with Séan O’Rourke.

Autism should never be used as a bow or negative. 1 in 65 people can be on the autistic spectrum – including one I know and love very much. As a society, we need to be much more aware of autism and not use random stereotypes

Autism should not be used to describe someone, she added.

Ms. Ferris said that she did not accept Ms. Noone’s apology, which “should teach itself completely what autism is.”

Autism is not a disease, but a condition, she explained. It was very worrying that a political representative considered it acceptable to use the word as a descriptor.

The aim was to justify the stereotype (lack of empathy) of what it means to be autistic. This was a misunderstanding because some people with autism were too sensitive and as a result had great grief.

choice

Ms. Noone is a running partner of Richard Bruton, the high-ranking Minister for Fine Gaelic. Before the referendum, she chaired the abortion committee. She was a former colleague of Mr. Varadkar in Dublin West in the 2016 general election.

“Autism should never be used as a bow or negative. 1 in 65 people can be on the autistic spectrum – including one I know and love very much. As a society, we need to be much more aware of autism and not use random stereotypes. “

The Times Ireland article said that Ms. Noone made her original comments during the Dublin survey after speaking after the Taoiseach’s appearance in Virgin Media’s head-to-head debate with Fianna Fáil chairman Micheál Martin in the had been asked last week. Ms. Noone withdrew her description from Mr. Varadkar after she was contacted by The Times.

During the Virgin Media debate, Mr. Varadkar responded to criticism from some sides that he sometimes lacked empathy on issues such as health and the homelessness crisis.

He replied by saying to the host Pat Kenny: “I am interested in this country. I probably can’t put it into words as well as my opponent, but I do it with my deeds … I show my empathy for the work I do, maybe I don’t say it in the right words. “

The Times Ireland article said that Ms. Noone, who had been asked the subject last Friday evening in Bayside, described Mr. Varadkar as a “very good politician”, but said he was “a little bit wooden” and tried hard improvements.

“He is autistic, he is in the spectrum, there is no doubt about it. He feels socially uncomfortable and does not always notice the things in between.”

The Fine Gael leader was “extremely intelligent” and “very decent,” she added.

“When I say that, I’m much more natural than he is. I was in a room with him and he doesn’t know what to do with himself. Of course he’s shy. But he’s actually a very good politician. “

She added: “He is not enthusiastic about nudging and winking. If you are looking for him to appoint someone and if you say that he is a Fianna Fáiler, he says:” I just want the best person for the job . “

According to The Times Ireland, when contacted on Monday to clarify her comments, Ms. Noone initially denied that she had used the word “autistic”. However, when she was informed that the reporter had a record, she said that she did not mean the word literally.

“I wasn’t referring to the actual illness or anything. I just mean it can be a little bit wooden and it lacks empathy,” she said. “I shouldn’t have said it that way.”

The Times Ireland cited Ms. Noone as an attempt to give examples of potentially offensive words that could be used out of context, such as “special” and “n *** er”. She quickly clarified that she would never use the latter word and said it was a bad example, the Times Ireland said.

Ms. Noone argued that her comment had been taken out of context. The Times Ireland reported that it said, “Sometimes I say,” Oh God, I’m a little special, “but I don’t mean pejoratively.”

