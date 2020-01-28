advertisement

The rotisserie format is still the most common type in the fantasy baseball league. You fight everyone in your league year round and try to collect the best statistics in (at least) 10 different categories across thousands of bats and innings. However, head-to-head leagues are becoming increasingly important. Modeled on fantasy football, you compete against a single opponent each week and try to win the week with the highest score, regardless of the statistical categories they come from.

But an undervalued type of fantasy baseball league is the one that combines the best of both formats – head-to-head leagues (H2H). As with the H2H scoring leagues, you draw a single opponent every week and your only goal is to defeat that one opponent, make it into the playoffs and win the championship. But similar to rotisserie leagues, you typically compete in the typical 5 × 5 categories to ensure that you get more runs, more wins, and more steals than your opponent.

Sometimes, like in the H2H Points leagues, you get a single “win” or “loss” for the week depending on how you did in the 10 categories. Often, your team stats are summarized separately in each of the 10 categories, resulting in a combination of 10 wins, losses and a draw for each scoring period.

advertisement

Whether you’re playing with a win, loss, draw a week, or breakdown by category, joining a league of H2H categories is the best way for anyone who stays true to the rotisserie format to ensure that they’re all committed year after year and get the thrill of the head to head style.

But as with any change in format, there are differences in strategies. Below are a few small considerations to consider when designing your H2H Categories league.

Prepare for your design with our MLB Draft Simulator >>

Poking a category is fine

In general, punting categories in fantasy baseball are not a smart strategy, at least not in a rotisserie league. You limit your potential straight away, as your best case scenario drops from 120 points (in a league with 12 teams) to 109 points. And that means you need pretty much everything to properly break in the other nine categories to get a shot at the title. But in a head-to-head league? Poking is not that taboo.

For example, let’s say you steal. You will only have a handful for the season and will end up with the least bargains in your league by far. Although your team may feel uncomfortable seeing the draft, your totals are simply not relevant in a category league throughout the season. Your absolute worst case scenario is that you guarantee that you will only lose one of your 10 categories every week. This is not nearly as harmful as last place in a category in a rotisserie league.

Even if you intentionally try to crack steals, you may find that you win or at least retain this category a few times during the season. Thefts come in groups, and no matter how many thefts your opponent can do over the course of the season, he or she has that random week in your matchup. And of course you never know when your only Peter Alonso or J.D. Martinez theft could come up, which could be just enough to win you a week.

Go on the offensive

In H2H leagues, it is important to get reliable starting pitchers. But you’d be surprised at how often you’ll play the matchups. You can probably squeeze most of the juice out of your fantasy pitching stick by shaking your waiver wire through two-start pitchers every week, rather than throwing out the same mediocre starter regardless of its matchup.

However, Hitters are much more reliable. Sure, there’s always a random fringe player playing six games in Colorado and Philadelphia in a given week, but for the most part, you stick to your offense no matter what. A 0 on 4 won’t hurt you nearly as much as a three-inning or six-run trip!

So make sure your rackets are your team’s strength in the category leagues. Go ahead early and often with your offensive and above all your power. You will mix and match a lot with your pitchers.

The conditions are nowhere near as important as you think

Ratio statistics like Batting Average, ERA and WHIP are obviously critical components for general fantasy success. And they’re relevant to every type of fantasy baseball league, regardless of format.

In the H2H category leagues, however, they do not stay on the same plane. This is because your rackets could take a hard hit in a certain week, while your opponent and his team, which is staffed by Khris Davis, Miguel Sano and Rougned Odor, could face easy matchups. Likewise, your team of excellent starters should be great in the long run, but the few six-run games they play every season will make you lose a week or two in a category league on your own.

Obviously, you want to draw excellent pitchers and hitters with good impact means if you can. Ratio statistics, however, are slightly less important than counting statistics in category leagues because they are so volatile with small sample sizes. You should take this into account during your design.

Not all productions are the same

In rotisserie format, you are looking for the best production that you can achieve in the long run. If your players want to hit 10 homers in one month and 0 homers in the next, everything is fine as long as their numbers end up where they need to be at the end of the season.

The situation is different in the league categories. Players and especially batsmen who are known to be streaky are not ideal for the format. Although they can win you a week or two, they will surely lose you a few.

When you look at your draft rankings, focus on things like walk-to-strikeout rates for hitters. In general, these players are more likely to offer you consistent production week after week.

Of course, this does not mean that you have to avoid every stroke that tends to streak. But when I create my draft leaderboards for category leagues, I usually have high strikeout and rockies hitters that are a bit lower than my rotisserie ranks.

Use your seats for jugs

As mentioned earlier, you will likely play more matchups with pitcher starters in H2H category leagues than in almost any other format. Every week, in two-start pitchers and edge starters, you’ll look for some of the most reliable weapons you’d leave in your lineup in other formats.

With that in mind, especially in a deep league, you should use most, if not all, of your seats to start pitchers during your draft. With eight or nine starting jugs on your list, you can choose who you use every week and maximize your performance every week.

–

Head-to-head categories do not involve a massive change in strategy. However, if you remember these few important tips, you can maximize the return on your design.

Prepare for your design with our MLB Draft Simulator >>

Dan Harris is an outstanding author for FantasyPros. For more information from Dan, see his archive or follow him on Twitter at @ danharris80,

advertisement