advertisement

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett was named President of the Competition’s International Jury at the 77th Venice Film Festival in September.

The Biennale di Venezia, the organization behind the festival, announced this on Thursday.

“I look forward to the selection in Venice every year and it’s surprising and unique every year. Venice is one of the most atmospheric film festivals in the world – a celebration of the provocative and inspiring medium that is cinema in all its forms. It is a privilege and a pleasure to be the president of this year’s jury, ”said Blanchett in a statement.

advertisement

Also read: ‘Mrs. America’s star Cate Blanchett on the search for humanity in Phyllis Schlafly: “I don’t believe in demonizing someone”

Festival director Alberto Barbera commented: “Cate Blanchett is not just an icon of contemporary cinema that the greatest directors of the past 20 years have been striving for and that are admired by cinema-goers of all kinds. Her engagement in the artistic and humanitarian field and for the protection of the environment as well as her defense of the emancipation of women in a film industry, which is still dealing with male prejudices, have made her an inspiration for society as a whole. Her immense talent as an actress, combined with her unique intelligence and genuine passion for cinema, are the ideal qualities for a jury president. It will be a great pleasure to welcome you back to Venice in this new role after seeing her great performances in the films ‘Elizabeth’ by Shekhar Kapur and ‘I’m Not There’ by Todd Haynes, which she starred with the Coppa Volpi won, welcomed as best actress in 2007. ”

Last year “Joker” by director Todd Phillips won the Golden Lion and “J’Accuse” or “An Officer and a Spy” by director Roman Polanski won the Grand Jury Prize, the festival’s runner-up.

The jury was led by Lucrecia Martel together with Mary Harron (instead of Jennifer Kent), Piers Handling, Stacy Martin, Rodrigo Prieto, Tsukamoto Shinya and Paolo Virzi, who rounded off the jury.

This year’s Venice Film Festival will take place from September 2nd to 12th.

Is Cate Blanchett the new Meryl street? 9 actresses who worship the Australian Oscar winner

Hollywood stars used to cite Streep as a role model, now they want to be like Cate – including Meryl’s daughter Mamie Gummer

advertisement