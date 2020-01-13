advertisement

STRASBOURG – Catalan separatist leaders Carles Puigdemont and Antoni Comin arrived in the European Parliament to occupy their seats on Monday, vowing to move the secessionist movement to Europe’s agenda, days after Spain reiterated its call for their arrest.

“This is a historic day for us,” Puigdemont told reporters outside the bloc’s legislature in the French city of Strasbourg, backed by supportive cheers.

“We are here to remind people that the Catalonian crisis is not an internal issue, it is European.”

advertisement

The two politicians, both living in self-imposed exile in Belgium, have long been asked by Madrid for their role in challenging Spanish courts to hold a 2017 referendum on independence and the short-lived secession declaration that followed. .

Puigdemont and Comin were elected as European parliamentarians (MEPs) in May, but were unable to return to Spain to take oaths and collect credentials for fear of arrest.

However, their status shifted last month when the European Court of Justice (CJEU) ruled that another separatist leader, Oriol Junqueras, also elected a deputy in May, had the right to immunity.

Junqueras, who remained in Spain, was sentenced to 13 years in prison in October for his role in Catalonia’s 2017 demolition bid.

After Spain’s Supreme Court ruled last week that the sentence banned him from immunity as MEPs, the European Parliament on Friday revoked his mandate.

Puigdemont called for Junqueras to be allowed to carry out the mandate he was given by voters.

“If the European Union were really a union of rights and freedoms, Oriol Junqueras would be here today,” he said.

Spain’s Supreme Court on Friday called for the European Parliament to lift Puigdemont and Comin on their immunity, reiterating that the suspects should be handed over to Spanish authorities based on their European arrest warrants. (Reporting by Thierry Chiarello and Johnny Cotton in Strasbourg, Ashifa Kassam in Madrid; Edited by Jessica Jones and Andrew Cawthorne)

advertisement