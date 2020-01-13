advertisement

STRASBOURG – Catalan separatism leaders Carles Puigdemont and Antoni Comin took their seats in the European Parliament on Monday, vowing to force their cause of secession on Europe’s agenda just days after Spain reiterated its call for their arrest. .

The two politicians, both living in self-imposed exile in Belgium, have long been asked by Madrid for their role in challenging Spanish courts to hold a 2017 referendum on independence and the short-lived secession declaration that followed. .

“This is a historic day for us,” Puigdemont told reporters outside the European Parliament in the French city of Strasbourg, backed by cheers from supporters as he prepared to go to his first parliamentary session.

“We are here to remind people that the Catalonian crisis is not an internal issue, it is European.”

Puigdemont and Comin were elected as European parliamentarians (MEPs) last May but were unable to return to Spain to take oaths and collect credentials for fear of arrest.

However, their status shifted last month when the European Court of Justice (CJEU) ruled that another separatist leader, Oriol Junqueras, also elected a deputy in May, had the right to immunity.

Junqueras, who remained in Spain, was sentenced to 13 years in prison in October for his role in Catalonia’s 2017 demolition bid.

After Spain’s Supreme Court ruled last week that the sentence banned him from immunity as MEPs, the European Parliament on Friday revoked his mandate.

Puigdemont called for Junqueras to be allowed to carry out the mandate he was given by voters.

“If the European Union were really a union of rights and freedoms, Oriol Junqueras would be here today,” he said.

Spain’s Supreme Court on Friday called on the European Parliament to lift their immunity to Puigdemont and Comin, reiterating that the pair had to be handed over to Spanish authorities based on their European arrest warrants. (Reporting by Thierry Chiarello and Johnny Cotton in Strasbourg, Ashifa Kassam in Madrid; Edited by Jessica Jones and Gareth Jones)

