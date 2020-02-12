While China continues to fight the corona virus outbreak, pet owners are making make-shift face masks for their cats.

In China, the new strain of coronavirus (also known as 2019-nCoV or Covid-19) has killed and infected another 1,000 people, while 395 cases of death in the Philippines have been confirmed worldwide.

While there is no evidence that you can catch the virus from your pet, the pet can still catch the virus, but fearful pet owners take precautions and ensure that sales of “animal face masks” in China increase.

Images of a cat wearing a face mask that is usually worn by people were circulating on social media. So that the cat can see, its owner has cut holes in the eyes.

It’s unclear where the photos come from – they were recently uploaded to Weibo, a hugely popular Chinese social networking site, by blogger Li Shen Le, who said one of her followers provided them.

Other photos of animals protected from catching the novel corona virus were also on social media. Dogs and cats wore face masks, cups, and water bottles to ensure safety.

However, according to the World Health Organization, there is no evidence that you can catch coronavirus from an animal or pet, and neither can they:

The animal source of the 2019 nCoV has not yet been identified. This does not mean that you can catch 2019-nCoV from any animal or pet. It is likely that an animal source from a live animal market in China was responsible for some of the first human infections reported.

To protect yourself, avoid direct, unprotected contact with live animals and surfaces that come into contact with animals when visiting live animal markets. There is currently no evidence that pets or pets like cats and dogs have been infected or have spread in 2019-nCoV.

While face masks are a sensible measure, Jonathan Ball, professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham said that they may not be entirely effective.

In a well-controlled study in a hospital, the face mask was able to prevent influenza infection as well as a specially designed ventilator. However, if you move on to studies that study efficacy in the general population, the data is less convincing – keeping a mask on for a long time is quite a challenge.

Try to relieve your fear – let your cat roam freely without a face mask.