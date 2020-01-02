advertisement

WASHINGTON – Julian Castro, grandson of a Mexican immigrant who became mayor of San Antonio and a US housing secretary, suspended his presidential bid for 2020 on Thursday following a flattering candidacy by the most famous leaders.

Leaving single Latino out of campaign, a month or so ahead of early nominations in Iowa and New Hampshire, leaves 14 Democratic candidates https://tmsnrt.rs/2Ff62ZC in a still crowded field, demanding party nomination to take over Republican President Donald Trump in November.

The charisma and assertiveness that helped make Castro, 45, a rising star in the Democratic Party, not translate into enough support to compete against the most popular candidates, including progressive US senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

He had fought to raise money for what was seen as a long-awaited bid, and another Texan seeking the party’s nomination before falling in November, former US Representative Beto O’Rourke siphoned off some attention from Castro in the early days of his campaign.

“It is with deep gratitude to all our supporters that I suspend my presidential campaign today,” Castro wrote in a Twitter post.

“But with only a month until Iowa’s election, and given the circumstances of this campaign season, I’ve decided it’s just not our time,” Castro said in a video released by his campaign.

Castro defended immigrant rights and was a strong critic of Trump and his policies.

He did not shy away from criticizing either of his Democrats, especially after going after former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, the first leader of democracy, during a September 12 debate.

However, other Democratic candidates posted gracious messages about Castro on Twitter after he announced his withdrawal from the race. Among them, Biden said Castro had led his campaign with “grace and heart”, while Sanders praised him for “his fight for a human immigration system” and Warren thanked him for a “powerful voice”.

Castro’s departure may intensify criticism that, for a party that prides itself on its diversity, most of the leading Democratic candidates are white. Asian-American Andrew Yang was the only minority candidate to appear along with six others in the most recent debate on December 19th.

The race for the party’s presidential nomination remains up for grabs just weeks before the first ballots are cast in Iowa on February 3, with the start of New Hampshire following on February 11.

There’s a three-way battle at the top of national opinion polls between Biden, Sanders and Warren, and South Bend, former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg has stepped up to lead several polls in early voting states.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Michael Martina and Joseph Ax; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

