advertisement

The nominees for the 35th Artios Award include films like “Diane” and “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” as well as hot ticket titles like “Joker” and “Little Women”.

The Casting Society of America (CSA) announced nominations for the 35th Artios Award on Thursday, which recognizes casting directors’ contributions to film, television and stage, and will be held at ceremonies in LA, New York and London on 30 January. The full list of film nominees for the 35th Artios Awards can be found below.

The Casting Society has already announced that Oscar winner and advocate Geena Davis, who received a Governors Award from the Academy earlier this year, will receive the Lynn Stalmaster Award for her career. Singer and actress Audra McDonald receives the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award.

advertisement

Directors include Deborah Aquila, a three-time Artios awardee for her work on “La La Land” and “My Week with Marilyn”, which receives the Hoyt Bowers Award, and Andy Pryor, an Emmy nominee and Brit Der Casting -Director responsible for “Stan & Ollie”, “Doctor Who”, “Cold Feet” and “Call the Midwife” is awarded the Excellence in Casting Award.

connected

connected

animation

“Heinous” – Christi Soper Hilt

“Frozen 2” – Jamie Sparer Roberts, Sarah Raoufpur (Associate)

“The Lion King” – Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey (Associate)

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” – Christi Soper Hilt

“Toy Story 4” – Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

Big budget comedy

“Dolemite is my name” – Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu

“Hustlers” – Gayle Keller

“Knives Out” – Mary Vernieu, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Brett Howe (Associate)

“Rocketman” – Reginald Poerscot-Edgerton

“Uncut Gems” – Francine Maisler

Big budget drama

“1917” – Nina Gold

“The Irishman” – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate)

“Joker” – Shayna Markowitz

“Little Women” – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Douglas Aibel (Location Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting)

“Once upon a time in Hollywood” – Victoria Thomas

Studio or independent comedy

“Brittany is running a marathon” – Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox

“The Dead Don’t Die” – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate) Farewell – Leslie Woo

“Jojo Rabbit” – Des Hamilton

“Late Night” – Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox, Kimberly Ostroy (Associate) Poms – Mary Vernieu, Marisol Roncali, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

Studio or independent drama

“Harriet” – Kim Coleman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Anne Chapman (Location Casting), Meghan Apostoles (Associate)

“Honey Boy” – Chelsea Ellis Bloch, John Papsidera

“Judy” – Fiona Weir, Alice Searby,

“Marriage Story” – Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate)

“Waves” – Avy Kaufman, Mark Mullen (Location Casting)

Low budget – comedy or drama

“Grace” – Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate)

“Diane” – Jodi Fearful

“The last black man in San Francisco” – Julia Kim, Nina Henninger (location casting) Haut – Jodi Angstreich, Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox

“Those Who Follow” – John McAlary, Orly Sitowitz

Micro Budget – comedy or drama

“Ebb” – Susan Shopmaker, Lois Drabkin

“Mickey and the Bear” – Avy Kaufman

“Skin in Play” – Matthew Lessall

“The Real Don Quixote” – Stephanie Holbrook, Ryan Glorioso (Location Casting), Justin Coulter (Associate)

“The Wind” – Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

The Zeitgeist Award

“Avengers: Endgame” – Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (location casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (location casting), Jason B. Stamey (associate)

“It Chapter Two” – Rich Delia, Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting), Coco Kleppinger (Associate)

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” – Nina Gold, April Webster, Alyssa Weisberg, Angela Young (Associate)

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement