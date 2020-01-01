advertisement

A casting call suggests that not only a young Luke Skywalker will be seen in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus, but also Leia.

The casting call for backstage expired on December 31, 2019, regarding “an undisclosed Disney Live Action feature”.

The casting call wants both an 8- to 11-year-old boy and an 8- to 11-year-old girl.

They want the boy to have blond hair and blue eyes and to be white and of European origin. For the girl, she is said to have brunette hair and brown eyes. They also want her to be white and European in origin.

Based on this casting call, it definitely seems that they want the boy and girl to be the same age. The descriptions of the two characters also match Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa.

Perhaps the most interesting and revealing part of this casting is that both children should be mature.

For those unfamiliar with this word, it means having developed certain skills or tendencies at an earlier age. That would definitely match force skills.

And as we saw in The Phantom Menace, powers of power can manifest among children without being aware of it. That’s why Anakin is the only person who drives a pod racer on Tatooine.

As Qui-Gon Jinn says, “You have to have Jedi reflexes when driving pods.”

However, the casting call describes both characters as leads. That might throw a few red flags considering it’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, but it wouldn’t be unusual for Kenobi to check on Luke and Leia in every episode.

Obviously, this casting call doesn’t refer to the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, but comes up a few days after the rumor that a young Luke Skywalker would show up on the show.

It seems too coincidental to me.

If this is a casting call for Leia, it’s not the first time we’ve seen a younger version of Leia.

Princess Leia appeared in Star Wars Rebels ’12. Episode of season 2 voiced by Julie Dolan.

What do you think of this casting call? Do you think both Luke and Leia are drawn to the Obi-Wan Kenobi series? Or do you think it could be for another Disney production?

