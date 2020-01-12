advertisement

ITV’s top-rated detective drama ITV begins its tenth series tonight with the first episode of a four-part series.

After the huge success of the award-winning actress from the new series, Brenda Blethyn puts on her infamous pimp and hat to embody the unorthodox but brilliantly perceptive detective chief inspector Vera Stanhope, in episodes of scary feature films in context from the Northeast.

Vera’s series 10 is made up of four standalone episodes, each lasting two hours.

The first and last episode of 2020 will be broadcast at 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 12. You can watch episodes for free online and catch up on the ITV hub.

Casting of Vera 2020

Along with Brenda Blethyn in the title role, Kenny Doughty will return as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy, who over the years has proven to be a solid and reliable partner of DCI Stanhope.

Vera’s team is completed by Jon Morrison who plays DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones who plays DC Mark Edwards, Ibinabo Jack who plays DC Jacqueline Williams and Paul Kaye who returns as pathologist Dr Malcolm Donahue.

Joining the cast are …

Freddie Gill – JONATHAN SPENCER

Nasir Ali – AJAY CHHABRA

Donnie Tripp – BARRY AIRD

Jade Gill – CHARLOTTE PYKE

Riley Gill – JOSH BARROW

Tina Tripp – MARIAN MCLOUGHLIN

Lee Tripp – BRIAN LONSDALE

Laura Whitelock – AMAKA OKAFOR

Nathan Whitelock – SIMON TRINDER

Anna Wilby – ANINE BIRKETT

Agrah Ali – JAY SAIGHAL

Saddiq Ali – VIRAJ JUNEJA

Sean Forrest – JALAAL HARTLEY

Danny Gillespie – DAVID BIRRELL

Paramedic – CHARITY BEDU-ADDO

Spoilers Vera

The first episode is called Blood Will Tell and is written by Paul Logue and directed by Paul Gay.

Vera finds herself having to unravel the circumstances of the death of the so-called entrepreneur Freddie Gill when his body is found by bailiffs who are trying to repossess his house.

Freddie is separated from his wife and son – Jade and Riley Gill – who now live in his family’s beloved pub with his formidable mother Tina Tripp, his volatile brother Lee and his taciturn uncle Darren.

Things get even more complicated when Vera discovers that Jade’s father, Arthur, who recently died of a terminal illness, had secretly kept in touch with Freddie despite being expelled from the family.

Vera soon discovers that Freddie’s professional life is just as turbulent when she learns that the used car sales company he runs with his business partner and longtime friend Nasir Ali is failing and that she is being targeted by arson.

Vera must find out if the reason for Freddie’s death comes from the troubles at the heart of his family, his desperate financial crises or his looks at organized crime.

Released this Sunday January 12

Vera will be broadcast this evening on January 12 at 8 p.m. on ITV.

