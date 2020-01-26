advertisement

Ibiza Weekender is back for a whole new series in 2020 – here’s everything you need to know.

From when it aired on TV and who is on the cast, here is your complete guide to Ibiza Weekender Series 6.

Ibiza Weekender 2020 follows a lively group of new and old holiday representatives who give their guests the time of their lives on this renowned holiday island.

advertisement

With fixed cameras at the hotel, the series will capture all the drama and reality as it unfolds. Expect high jinks, outrageous nights and 24 hour drama.

Ibiza Weekender Casting

The cast will include chef David (El Jefe, “the boss” in Spanish) as well as regular representatives Jordan Davies, Callum Izzard, Tasha (Tash) Kiran and Chloé Chaloner.

Series 6 will feature two new representatives: Welsh Riva Vatsaloo and London joker Jaden Richards.

Here’s where to follow representatives on social media with their Instagram and Twitter usernames:

David

Instagram: @davidweekender

Twitter: @DavidWeekender

Jordan Davies

Instagram: @jordanweekender

Twitter: @JordanWeekender

Chloé Chaloner

Instagram: @chloeweekender_

Twitter: @chloeweekender_

Tash

Instagram: @tashweekender

Twitter: @TashWeekender

Callum Izzard

Instagram: @callumweekender

Twitter: @CallumWeekender

Riva

Instagram: @rivaweekender

Twitter: @rivaweekender

Jaden

Instagram: @jadenweekender

Twitter: @jadenweekender

Ibiza Weekender Air Date and spoilers

Ibiza Weekender continues its new series on Sunday January 26, 2020 at 10:05 pm on ITV2 immediately after Love island. The episodes continue every week on Sunday evening.

In the second episode of this evening, it is the second weekend on the Party Isle of Ibiza and already the team of representatives of El Jefe has started to couple. With the next group of guests on the way and an old face about to join the sales team, David will have his hands full.

Much to David’s frustration and Jordan’s disapproval, Weekenderville’s relationships flourish with Tash and Jaden meeting and Riva and Callum coming together. Even with the arrival of larger-than-life guests Izzy and Kennady and Alfie and Charlie, it seems that little can disturb the romantic representative.

As vacationers and representatives settle into a typical noisy and fun evening, ex-representative Chloé makes a stunning entry. To everyone’s surprise, David hired her to join the team and she is determined to have as much impact from the start, especially since things were left a little awkwardly with her ex Callum. Fortunately, David and Tash take her back to the hotel to settle in while Jordan leads a fun evening for the guests.

The full range of reps is now assembled, and David wants to avoid any potential drama, warning them that professionalism must always be maintained, no matter how difficult the ex. Thankfully, Jordan’s only newly promoted distraction is his girlfriend’s custom bedding set, so he’s very pleased with the guest.

With the new Riva representative who needs a good night to lead the team to impress the boss, the second night takes place, but the team and the guests are not aware of the Callum hotel and the quiet night Tash’s also went well – although they are determined to keep it a secret for now.

As the guests leave after having the best weekend, David begins to believe that the early teething issues have been resolved and the team is gelling – but with Tash and Callum still trying to chase Jaden and Riva how long have they Can your own secret meeting remain hidden?

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement