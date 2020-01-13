advertisement

Series 9 of Cold feet starts on ITV tonight and here is everything you need to know.

Cold Feet Series 9 will debut tonight on ITV on January 13. Episodes will air at 9 p.m. weekly.

From the cast to the spoilers of the new series of episodes, written and created by Mike Bullen.

Cold feet cast

Cold Feet series 9 will once again welcome its main cast James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson as Adam, Karen, David, Jenny and Pete respectively.

Back in the cast for the new series are Ceallach Spellman (Matthew Williams), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Olivia Marsden), Sylvie Briggs (Ellie Marsden), Jack Harper (Adam Gifford), Madeleine Edmondson (Chloe Gifford), with the guest stars back Michelle Holmes (Mary), Ivanno Jeremiah (Charlie) and Lucy Robinson (Robyn).

Meanwhile, the new star guests in this series include Sunetra Sarker (Ackley Bridge), Claire Keelan (The Trip) and Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones).

Cold Feet Spoilers

At the end of series eight last year, Jenny was taking care of her cancer treatment and her husband Pete by her side, preparing for the long way to go.

David was restoring his life with the support of his friends; while Karen and Adam discovered the limits of their budding relationship and the impact it had on the cohesive group.

A synopsis of the new series reads as follows: “The ninth series finds Adam and Karen juggling their nascent relationship with the domestic chaos of a new blended family; just as they seem to have shattered, an unexpected visitor tips the balance.

“Another person who does not make their lives easier is David; he may be on his feet again but he is still very much at odds with his former best friend. Caught in the middle of their quarrel is a Pete marre, but like Jenny cancer treatment is coming to an end, normal life for Gifford looks should resume.

“However, nothing is ever this simple, is it? With its ironic spirit and its truthful representation, the series of nine cold feet guarantees to lead the public through another emotional chapter with the favorite friends of the nation.”

In episode 1, Adam finds himself in hot water at work, while his relationship with Karen continues to affect the group. Jenny has finished her cancer treatment, but her fight is far from over. David begins to see Mary in a new light.

Cold Feet airs at 9:00 p.m. on ITV on Tuesday evening. Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.

Older Cold Feet series are available for purchase on DVD and for online distribution.

