Series 9 of Cold feet continue on ITV tonight and here is everything you need to know.

Cold Feet series 9 debuted on ITV on January 13. Episodes are broadcast at 9 p.m. weekly for six weeks.

From the cast to the spoilers of the new series of episodes, written and created by Mike Bullen.

Cold feet cast

Cold Feet Series 9 will once again welcome its main cast James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson as Adam, Karen, David, Jenny and Pete respectively.

Back in the cast for the new series are Ceallach Spellman (Matthew Williams), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Olivia Marsden), Sylvie Briggs (Ellie Marsden), Jack Harper (Adam Gifford), Madeleine Edmondson (Chloe Gifford), with the guest stars back Michelle Holmes (Mary), Ivanno Jeremiah (Charlie) and Lucy Robinson (Robyn).

Meanwhile, the new star guests in this series include Sunetra Sarker (Ackley Bridge), Claire Keelan (The Trip) and Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones).

Cold Feet Spoilers

At the end of series eight last year, Jenny was taking care of her cancer treatment and her husband Pete by her side, preparing for the long way to go.

David was restoring his life with the support of his friends; while Karen and Adam discovered the limits of their budding relationship and the impact it had on the cohesive group.

A synopsis of the new series reads as follows: “The ninth series finds Adam and Karen juggling their emerging relationship with the domestic chaos of a new blended family; just as they seem to have shattered, an unexpected visitor tips the balance.

“Another person who doesn’t make their lives easier is David; he may be standing up again, but he’s still very much at odds with his former best friend. Taken in the middle of their feud is a Pete marre, but like Jenny cancer treatment is coming to an end, a normal life for the looks of the Gifford which should resume.

“However, nothing is ever this simple, is it? With its ironic spirit and truthful portrayal, the new Cold Feet series guarantees to take the audience through another emotional chapter with the favorite friends of the nation.”

In episode 4 of this evening (February 3), a chance meeting gives Pete a boost. As Jenny faces new grief, Karen tries to make amends with her mother. David starts his new business, but quickly realizes that everything is not as it seems.

Cold Feet airs at 9:00 p.m. on ITV Monday evening. Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.

Older Cold Feet series can be purchased on DVD and released online.

