advertisement

We’re less than a month before the fourth season of Better Call Saul premieres – and we know there are a lot of things to look forward to! We’re getting closer to Breaking Bad’s timeline, and that’s why we’re getting more and more Easter eggs from this show that sneak into it.

With that in mind, Saul’s fourth season was full of fantastic Breaking Bad references – and many of them are broken down in the video below! You can have a discussion about some familiar faces that have appeared, as well as the greatest Breaking Bad story – building the Superlab! This is the setting for some important things in the Bryan Cranston – Aaron Paul series, and the story of how a place like this came about is something fascinating.

Would you like more information about Better Call Saul in video form? Then check out the announcement for the last season at the end of this article! Remember that too when you saw that subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then watch our show playlist.

advertisement

We imagine that the authors of this show are working to properly incorporate some of the things we saw at Breaking Bad so many years ago. It’s almost a chance to watch them follow an unusual but very entertaining timeline that hypothesizes how they can make all of these little references interesting while still canoning the main show.

Season 5 will most likely have many of its own breaking bad references. We already know that Dean Norris will act as a hank, and many of the outfits / business cards designed by Saul Goodman are now being given prominence. Sure, there are some Better Call Saul signatures – including characters like Kim Wexler – that will be very present. In the end, however, this show recognizes her legacy and also that she has to start tying things together. This is more important than ever, as the sixth season is the big kick-off for Bob Odenkirk and his team.

Similar news – Be sure to take a new look at Jimmy and Kim

What kind of breaking bad references do you expect in the fifth season of Better Call Saul?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also make sure you are around if you want more news. (Photo: AMC.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IuqkXDJ9TiE (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haf0r6uVTg0 (/ embed)

advertisement