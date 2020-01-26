advertisement

Doctor Who series 12 has arrived for 2020 – here’s all you need to know.

The Thirteenth Doctor is in his TARDIS on the way back to BBC One for an exciting 10-part series that first landed on New Years Day 2020.

From the cast for the next episode, here’s everything you need to know about Doctor Who series 12 …

advertisement

The BBC teases that the thirteenth doctor is “well and truly back with a bang” after opening the series with an action-packed two-part episode titled Spyfall.

The BBC says: “Series Twelve should be an epic roller coaster for everyone, don’t get too far from the couch …”

Doctor Who 2020 release date and next episode

Doctor Who series 12 started on Wednesday January 1 at 6:55 p.m. on BBC One with the first of ten episodes.

The next episode will air on Sunday, January 26 at 7:10 p.m. on BBC One with episodes continuing every week on Sunday evening.

You can watch episodes online while airing or catch up via the BBC iPlayer here.

Doctor Who 2020 cast

While Jodie Whittaker takes over TARDIS again, the Doctor will be joined by his friends Tosin Cole (Ryan), Mandip Gill (Yaz) and Bradley Walsh (Graham).

The twelfth series will also welcome a host of famous faces, including Stephen Fry, Sir Lenny Henry CBE, Robert Glenister, Goran Višnjić, Anjli Mohindra, Laura Fraser and Neil Stuke.

Doctor Who spoilers

Series 12 continues tonight, January 26, with its fifth episode, Fugitive of the Judoon.

A teaser reveals: “Ko Sho Blo! Space policemen happy to fire the Judoon are targeting 21st century Gloucester.

“The Doctor, Yaz, Ryan and Graham return to Earth to prevent them from causing too much damage to the cathedral city. But who are they looking for and what have they done to anger the Judoon?”

The guests featured in the cast of Doctor Who for episode 5 are Jo Martin as Ruth Clayton, Judith Street as Marcia, Neil Stuke as Lee Clayton and Michael Begley as All Ears Alan.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement