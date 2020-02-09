advertisement

Doctor Who series 12 has arrived for 2020 – here’s all you need to know.

The Thirteenth Doctor is in his TARDIS on the way back to BBC One for an exciting 10-part series that first landed on New Years Day 2020.

From the cast at the time of the next episode, here’s everything you need to know about Doctor Who series 12 …

The BBC teases that the thirteenth doctor is “well and truly back with a bang” after opening the series with an action-packed two-part episode titled Spyfall.

The BBC says: “Series twelve should be an epic roller coaster for everyone, don’t get too far from the couch …”

Doctor Who 2020 release date and next episode

Doctor Who series 12 started on Wednesday January 1 at 6:55 p.m. on BBC One with the first of ten episodes.

The next episode will air on Sunday, February 9 at 7:10 p.m. on BBC One, with episodes continuing weekly on Sunday evening.

You can watch episodes online while airing or catch up with the BBC iPlayer here.

Doctor Who 2020 cast

While Jodie Whittaker takes over TARDIS again, the Doctor will be joined by his friends Tosin Cole (Ryan), Mandip Gill (Yaz) and Bradley Walsh (Graham).

The twelfth series will also welcome a host of famous faces, including Stephen Fry, Sir Lenny Henry CBE, Robert Glenister, Goran Višnjić, Anjli Mohindra, Laura Fraser and Neil Stuke.

Doctor Who spoilers

Series 12 continues tonight, February 9, with its seventh episode, Can You Hear Me ?.

Teaser reveals: “From ancient Syria to Sheffield today, and in the desert, something is tracking the Doctor and his friends. As Graham, Yaz and Ryan return home to see their friends and family, they find themselves haunted by very different experiences.

“Who is the character who calls beyond the stars for help, and why? And who are the fearsome Chagaskas terrorizing Aleppo in 1380? To find the answers, the Tardis team embarks on a mission that forces them to face their darkest fears. “

The guests in the cast of Doctor Who for episode 7 are Clare-Hope Ashitey in the role of Rakaya, Ian Gelder in the role of Zellin, Aruhan Galieva in the role of Tahira, Buom Tihngang in the role of Tibo and Bhavnisha Parmar as Sonya Khan.

Doctor Who is broadcast on Sunday evening on BBC One.

