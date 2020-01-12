advertisement

The CBS All Access Resuscitation Series will feature season 2 Tony Hale, Billy Porter, Gillian Jacobs, Jimmi Simpson, Morena Baccarin and Jenna Elfman.

In the second season of “The Twilight Zone” two of the most popular co-stars of 2019 meet: Jordan Peele and Tony Hale. The voice actors for “Toy Story 4” behind Bunny and Forky will take on new roles in the science fiction series while Peele is writing an episode with Hale. Both are just part of a robust talent build that is designed to help CBS All Access have a better, more lively second year session.

Julie McNamara, EVP of CBS All Access for Original Content, announced this during the TCA session of the streaming platform on Sunday afternoon in Pasadena, CA. Featured stars include Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, Ethan Embry, Jenna Elfman, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, Sophia Macy, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson and Daniel Sunjata.

Each actor will be featured in the upcoming second season, with 10 episodes slated to premiere in 2020. Among the authors is Peele, who is the executive producer and narrator of the series, but did not write any episodes in season 1, many of the Oscar winner’s long-serving employees. Win Rosenfeld, co-author of Peele’s “Candyman” remake, will write Porter’s episode. Alex Rubens, who worked with Peele on “Keanu” and “Key & Peele”, writes for Elfman and Meloni. Glen Morgan, a seasoned “X-Files” writer who also filmed an episode of “The Twilight Zone” season 1, returns for an episode with “X-Files” guest star Joel McHale.

“The Twilight Zone” Season 1 debuted in 2019 with mixed reviews (though IndieWire liked more than a few). In the first season of the revival, a Primetime Emmy nomination (for Kumail Nanjiani’s guest star appearance) was awarded in a relatively quiet rollout. Other than that, CBS All Access does not provide audience statistics. It is therefore impossible to know how well the series was viewed.

Below are the episode titles, cast lists, and authors for “The Twilight Zone,” season 2, although this is not the order in which the episodes are released. A release date has not yet been announced, but McNamara announced that it will debut “mid-year” (season 1 through April 1). Season 1 and all original “Twilight Zone” episodes are now available on CBS All Access.

Result: “downtime”

Actors: Morena Baccarin (the “Deadpool” franchise, “Homeland”), Colman Domingo (“If Beale Street could speak”) and Tony Hale (“Veep”, “Toy Story 4”)

Written by Jordan Peele (“Get Out”, “Us”)

Episode: “Which of you?”

Actors Daniel Sunjata (“Graceland”, “Rescue Me”), Ethan Embry (“Grace and Frankie”, “Blindspotting”) and Billy Porter (“Pose”, “Like a Boss”)

Written by Win Rosenfeld (“The Last O.G.”, “Candyman” Remake)

Episode: “A Human Face”

Actors Jenna Elfman (“Fear of Death”, “Dharma & Greg”), Chris Meloni (“Law & Order: SVU”, “Happy!”) And Tavi Gevinson (“Enough Said”)

Written by Alex Rubens (“Keanu”, “Key & Peele”)

Episode: “8”

Actor Joel McHale (“Community”, “Stargirl”)

Written by Glen Morgan (“The X-Files”)

Episode: “Under the Untrodden”

We introduce Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Written by Heather Anne Campbell (“Miracle Worker”, “Eric Andre Show”)

Episode: “Meet in the Middle”

Actors Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld”) and Gillian Jacobs (“Community”, “Love”)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini (both from “Misery Loves Company”)

