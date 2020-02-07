advertisement

This is more exciting than when Rachel got off the plane.

After months of intense speculation, it looks like the long-awaited Friends reunion could actually take place and I couldn’t be more excited.

It is claimed that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry have finally reached an agreement with series producer Warner Bros to make a one-hour special without a script after a long negotiation phase.

Deadline reports that all six stars will be paid between $ 3 and $ 4 million for the show. This will help launch the upcoming HBO Max streaming platform, where Friends will be one of the main attractions.

The total bill is reported to be around $ 20 million. This is what Netflix spends on one-hour specials with top comedians like Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Ellen DeGeneres and Amy Schumer.

Associate creators and executive producers Marta Kauffman and David Crane are expected to be involved in the special after HBO Max spent $ 425 million on the rights to the legendary sitcom.

It comes after the couple ended rumors of a possible restart or script reunion that would pick up on the characters and previous storylines on the last 25th anniversary.

Kauffman said at the Tribeca TV Festival in September last year:

We will not do a reunion show, we will not do a restart.

The show was about the time in life when friends are your family. It won’t beat what we did.

The Stars of Friends spent a lot of time together and regularly shared snapshots on Instagram.

Matthew Perry was recently the last actor to join the picture sharing app after already having an impressive 1.8 billion followers (at the time of writing) without posting a single picture!

The actor teased his Twitter followers on Wednesday evening, February 5, with a cryptic tweet: “Big news is coming …”.

While he hasn’t written a post yet, his co-star Lisa has uploaded a review: “Finally !!! Yay !! Can’t believe my eyes. Welcome to Instagram @ mattyperry4 #friendsforlife’.

Come on guys. We can no longer stand the tension.

