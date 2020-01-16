advertisement

Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Suzy Nakamura and many other members of the “Avenue 5” crew stepped onto the TCA stage to launch their dark HBO comedy.

After years of satirizing politics on both sides of the pond, Armando Iannucci looked for the stars for his new comedy series “Avenue 5” – but his last one for HBO was not a complete departure from earthly concerns.

“After doing Veep and The Thick of It, I knew I didn’t want to do another political show,” said Iannucci during the Avenue 5 TCA session in Pasadena, CA on Wednesday morning. “But I wanted to talk about some of the emotions floating around (including) fear, a sense of anticipation of fate about the climate, (…) populism, and how crowds can lead their own lives.”

“But I also love sci-fi. So I thought, wouldn’t it be good to put it all on a pressure cooker in space? That was the beginning of it. “

“Avenue 5” records the unfortunate odyssey of the space cruise ship “Avenue 5” of the same name, which was led by Captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie) and financed by the wealthy entrepreneur Herman Judd (Josh Gad). Both are on board and spoil paying customers with a luxurious three-month trip through the galaxy, in which unexpected turbulence creates problems until their short vacation turns into a desperate trip home.

Iannucci and Laurie worked together on “Veep” and got close – the actor spoke of a “fun” trip to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory with the author before he shot “Avenue 5” – and worked again on Iannucci’s new film “The Personal History of.” David ”with Copperfield. “Laurie worked in British comedies (like“ Fry and Laurie ”) long before he made his breakthrough as Dr. Gregory scored in “House,” and Iannucci said that “Avenue 5” started sitting down with Laurie to build the show out of his captain character.

“I suppose my heart is always here,” Laurie said of an absurd comedy, “but I’m not sure if it’s about heart or annoying fear. It brought back the thrill, but also the fear of something funny try. (…) There are many bad jokes, but good jokes are hard to make. “

Iannucci’s special kind of joke is slightly changed for “Avenue 5”. He described “Veep” as watching a small group of people just trying to get through the day while his new show focuses on a longer trip with more people. Handheld cameras and their comedic zooms have also been toned down, but there are plenty of black comedies that are causing a sensation. After all, the cruise ship is in a crisis and there are many potential victims on board.

“It all starts with the feeling of unpredictable discomfort we are currently experiencing,” said Iannucci.

“We feel we can be fired anytime because Armando can just kill us,” said Suzy Nakamura, who plays Avenue Kim’s co-owner, Iris Kimura. “It really keeps us busy.”

“We like to see ourselves as the” Game of Thrones “of comedies,” said Gad after being asked how bleak the show is in its early episodes. “I like that you think there are quite a number of bodies – just wait.”

Premiere of “Avenue 5” on Sunday, January 19, at 10 p.m. on HBO.

