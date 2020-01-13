advertisement

Silent Witness is back with its 23rd series on BBC One this evening – who is part of the cast and what is going on this time?

BBC Silent Witness continues its new 10-game series starting at 9 p.m. tonight (January 13).

The oldest British police drama currently broadcast on television, the series follows a team of forensic scientists helping the police solve the murders using clues found on the bodies of the victims – the silent witnesses.

advertisement

Emilia Fox (Dr Nikki Alexander), Richard Lintern (Dr Thomas Chamberlin), David Caves (Jack Hodgson) and Liz Carr (Clarissa Mullery) return as a dynamic Lyell unit, for five exciting and two-part new contemporary stories, in opposition to the familiar landscapes of London.

Silent Witness Spoilers

In the latest two-part story this week, when a body is found in a field near the village of Hartford, Nikki and the Lyell team confirm that it is the missing teenager Jason Forbes.

Assuming that most killers strike “close to home,” the ambitious DCI Claire Ashby pledged to prove the guilt of her main suspect, local locksmith Malcolm Wilde. Does she shrink her concentration too soon?

In the second part (broadcast Wednesday January 15), Nikki and the Lyell team are forced to question police methods. When Thomas discovers evidence that casts the time of death in doubt, DCI Claire Ashby seems more concerned with the construction of the case against his main suspect.

With increasing pressure on the police to obtain a conviction, the team must fight to ensure that inconvenient truths are not overlooked.

Meanwhile, Clarissa notes a disturbing parallel to a case since the start of her career. Is the real murderer still there?

You can watch episodes for free online and catch up (for UK viewers) via the BBC iPlayer here.

Silent Witness airs tonight on Monday, January 13 on BBC One from 9 p.m. and continues with the next episode on Wednesday, January 15 at 9 p.m.

Other episodes in the series will see the Lyell Center fight to find the truth behind a body in the concrete pillar of a parking lot and face scientific research that has gone wrong.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement