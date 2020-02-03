advertisement

Silent Witness is back with its 23rd series on BBC One this evening – who is part of the cast and what is going on this time?

The BBC’s Silent Witness continues its new series of 10 games starting at 9 p.m. tonight (February 3).

The oldest British police drama currently broadcast on television, the series follows a team of forensic scientists helping the police solve the murders using clues found on the bodies of the victims – the silent witnesses.

advertisement

Emilia Fox (Dr Nikki Alexander), Richard Lintern (Dr Thomas Chamberlin), David Caves (Jack Hodgson) and Liz Carr (Clarissa Mullery) return as a dynamic Lyell unit, for five exciting new two-part contemporary stories opposite landscapes familiar to London.

Silent Witness Spoilers

In the latest two-part story this week, Thomas investigates the case of John Sealy, a soldier who died in a military training exercise involving exposure to CS gas.

John seems to have died of an aneurysm, but when Thomas discovers a possible nerve agent in his system, the family is desperately looking for answers. Was a chemical weapon involved or is there a more innocent explanation?

Meanwhile, Clarissa faces a difficult decision regarding her mother’s care.

In the second part (broadcast this evening, Tuesday, February 4), Jack is rushed to the hospital after collapsing at the scene of a car accident.

Following Thomas’ discovery that Private John Sealy may have been exposed to a nerve agent, is it possible that someone is targeting the victim’s family?

With Jack’s life at stake, it’s up to Nikki, Thomas and Clarissa to find the truth and save their friend.

Silent Witness will be broadcast this evening, Monday, February 3 at 9 p.m. The next episode will air on Tuesday, February 4 at 9 p.m.

You can watch episodes for free online and catch up (for UK viewers) via the BBC iPlayer here.

You can also pre-order Silent Witness series 23 on DVD here.

Other episodes of the series will see the battle of the Lyell Center to uncover the truth behind a private plane crash and how a body entered the concrete pillar of a parking lot.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement