advertisement

Silent Witness is back with its 23rd series on BBC One this evening – who is part of the cast and what is going on this time?

The BBC’s Silent Witness continues its new series of 10 games starting at 9 p.m. this evening (January 27).

The oldest British police drama currently broadcast on television, the series follows a team of forensic scientists helping the police solve the murders using clues found on the bodies of the victims – the silent witnesses.

advertisement

Emilia Fox (Dr Nikki Alexander), Richard Lintern (Dr Thomas Chamberlin), David Caves (Jack Hodgson) and Liz Carr (Clarissa Mullery) return as a dynamic Lyell unit, for five exciting new two-part contemporary stories opposite landscapes familiar to London.

Silent Witness Spoilers

In the latest two-part story this week, teenagers having fun in a stolen car collide with a concrete pillar in a multi-story parking lot. The joyriders escape, but in the broken concrete, the unmistakable shape of a skull is revealed.

After carefully extracting the skeleton trapped inside, Nikki and the Lyell team are to investigate a suspicious death 20 years ago.

Meanwhile, Clarissa faces a difficult decision regarding her mother’s care.

In the second part (broadcast tomorrow, Tuesday January 28), the Lyell team identifies the remains covered with concrete like those of Derek Marshall, survived by his wife Sue and his sister Ann.

Clarissa traces payments to a cryogenic facility, leading to the discovery of another suspicious death.

In the absence of any appropriate documentation, the coroner orders an autopsy in the cryogenic frozen body. How did they die and why was it decided to freeze them?

You can watch episodes for free online and catch up (for UK viewers) via the BBC iPlayer here.

Silent Witness will be broadcast this evening, Monday, January 27 at 9 p.m. The next episode will air on Tuesday January 28 at 9 p.m.

Other episodes of the series will see the battle of the Lyell Center to uncover the truth behind a private plane crash and deal with scientific research that went wrong.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement