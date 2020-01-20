advertisement

Silent Witness is back with its 23rd series on BBC One this evening – who is part of the cast and what is going on this time?

The BBC’s Silent Witness continues its new series of 10 games starting at 9 p.m. this evening (January 20).

The oldest British police drama currently broadcast on television, the series follows a team of forensic scientists helping the police solve the murders using clues found on the bodies of the victims – the silent witnesses.

Emilia Fox (Dr Nikki Alexander), Richard Lintern (Dr Thomas Chamberlin), David Caves (Jack Hodgson) and Liz Carr (Clarissa Mullery) return as a dynamic Lyell unit, for five exciting new two-part contemporary stories, opposite landscapes familiar to London.

Silent Witness Spoilers

In the latest two-part story this week, the body of a woman – later identified as Jenny – is found on railroad tracks in London, badly damaged by electrical burns. On the mortuary slab, the woman’s recent and historical injuries suggest years of mistreatment, probably at home.

It’s a difficult post-mortem for Nikki, as she is troubled by memories of her childhood.

In the second part (broadcast on Tuesday January 21), Nikki determines that Jenny must have died before making contact with the tracks. But when the search for Jenny’s killer hits a wall, her friends at the women’s shelter seek answers.

Meanwhile, Thomas’s political ambitions have led him to make friends in high places. Offers are made to open all the right doors for Thomas, but what do they want in return?

You can watch episodes for free online and catch up (for UK viewers) via the BBC iPlayer here.

Silent Witness will be broadcast this evening, Monday, January 20 at 9 p.m. The next episode will air on Tuesday January 21 at 9 p.m.

Other episodes of the series will see the battle of the Lyell Center to uncover the truth behind a body in the concrete pillar of a parking lot and face scientific research that has gone wrong.

