Crying that he is the real monster, Johnriel Casimero of the Philippines shoots for a pound for a pound when he encounters undefeated Japanese star Naoya “The Monster” Inoue in Las Vegas on April 25th.

It is a dream fight, a very brilliant turn for Casimero, who achieved three sensational victories last year after the celebrated Zolani Tete was stopped for the world championship in bantamweight.

There was a planned prefight confrontation in Tokyo, which Casimero could not keep due to a visa problem.

Nevertheless, a spontaneous press conference was held in Manila, at which Inoue checked in via a cardboard cutout, leaving space for a counterfeit moment.

———

Casimero, who looked striking and rugged, gave real life a drama by hitting Inoue’s smooth, young face with his left fist.

It was as good as a live confrontation between the world’s best bantamweight competitors.

They only meet for the first time in the fight week in Las Vegas.

The World Cup, a threefold bantamweight union affair, could be a super fight.

Casimero is the WBO 118-pound crown holder, while the dreaded Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) owns the bantam weight belts of the World Boxing Association and the International Boxing Federation.

———

Casimero (24-4, 20 KOs) could easily fade as an outsider,

Inoue, 27, whose sensational win over tough Nonito Donaire earned him the Muhammad Ali Trophy, which was used in the World Boxing Super Series, was considered a solid world starter.

The 31-year-old Casimero is an experienced fighter who had previously acted as flyweight and flyweight world champion. It will be the first appearance in Las Vegas for both warriors.

———

Casimero has been called the Road Warrior, who has fought in different capitals.

It will be Inoue’s only second fight outside of Japan after Emmanuel Rodriguez was stopped in the second round in May when he wasn’t home.

Casimero, who fights as part of the Manny Paquiao promotions, is confident that Inoue cannot stand his clout.

However, his toughness is put to the test as soon as he is exposed to Inoue’s fearsome body blows.

Sean Gibbons, President of Manny Pacquiao Promotions: “These are the top two bantamweights in the world – they’re fighting in the prime of their careers.”

“A good fight, someone will be kayoed,” said Dong Secuya, founder and editor-in-chief of Philboxing.com. “Hopefully Johnriel can benefit from his newly won trust.”

