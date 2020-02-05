advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Much has been said about Naoya Inoue’s determination after defeating Nonito Donaire in his 12-round slugfest, despite suffering a broken orbital in the second round.

However, John Riel Casimero doesn’t seem to be so impressed with Inoue’s tenacity and would rather see it himself if he challenges the undefeated Japanese in a showdown to unite the bantamweight titles on April 26th in Las Vegas.

“He’s good and I have to prepare really hard against him. But let’s see how tough Inoue really is,” said Casimero, the WBO champion, at a press conference in Filipino on Wednesday.

He will fly to the United States on Thursday, where he will meet the renowned Mexican strength and conditioning coach Angel “Memo” Heredia for a training camp in Miami, Florida.

The 26-year-old Inoue, who wears the WBA (Super) and IBF belts, suffered a nasty cut over the right eye from a cracking left hook from Donaire, which also caused the break in the second round and also a broken nose had the fight.

Nevertheless, Inoue prevailed against Donaire, whom he defended in Saitama, Japan, last November for a unanimous win.

However, Casimero believes the result will be different if he hits Inoue with the same punch Donaire took.

“He (Inoue) will not be able to recover from it,” said Casimero, who turns 30 on February 13.

“What I saw during his fight against Donaire is that Donaire didn’t finish in the second round. He should have gone further, but let Inoue tie him up. “

