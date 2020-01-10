advertisement

According to a study by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), mortgage customers could be made to make poor financial decisions based on cash offers for switching lenders.

Given the record lows in interest rates, mortgage providers are increasingly turning to cashback deals to attract new customers. However, many of these offers can prove to be more expensive in the long term.

ESRI’s study, which looked at how well mortgage holders understand the basics of mortgages, found that many were “initially attracted” to high cashback offers without knowing the effects of APR.

It turned out that consumers preferred an average cashback of 2,200 euros to an annual interest rate that was 0.4 percent higher. For the average mortgage, however, this would correspond to taking out a loan for 2,200 euros at 24 percent interest.

The study, which included 110 people who valued 24 mortgage offers, found that after reading the official opinion, consumers placed significantly more emphasis on the APR and the long-term savings they could achieve.

New regulations

“After reading the advice, the mortgage holders’ judgments have changed. They were much more attracted to APR savings and less attracted to cashback offers, ”said ESRI.

They were also more confident about doing good business, the institute said, noting that its findings support new regulations that require lenders to alert consumers to this advice.

However, the investigation funded by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission found “potentially serious misunderstandings,” according to ESRI.

When asked what they would have to do to switch, only a third of mortgage holders were aware that they would need a lawyer and only a quarter that they would need a property revaluation, it said.

repayments

Similarly, most consumers would not have understood one or more basic aspects of mortgage products, including the ratio of repayments to the cost and duration of a mortgage, the impact of paying interest only, or the amount of debt liability.

“Many families can make big profits by swapping their mortgages, so it is encouraging to see that reading official advice strengthens decision-making and consumer confidence,” said Shane Timmons of the ESRI behavioral research unit. “Cashback can be useful, but in our experiment, consumers put too much emphasis on reading the advice. In general, it is better for most people to make long-term savings by lowering the APR, ”he said.

The central bank has given lenders deadlines to process applications. In addition, there are fewer formalities and legal costs than would be the case with original loan applications for a property purchase.

Fianna Fáil’s finance spokesman Michael McGrath, however, criticized the practice of repaying mortgages, claiming that repaying consumers would be misled into more expensive contracts.

