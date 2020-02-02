advertisement

Drew Markol @dmarkol

Saturday

February 1, 2020 at 8:30 p.m.

Buck County area college boys basketball roundup: February 1st

advertisement

Casey Traina delivered a game high of 19 points to the Power Host Germantown Academy through the Carver High School of Engineering & Science in a nonleague game on Saturday.

Zach Anderson scored nine points for the Patriots, who won with a fourth quarter of 14 points.

Pennridge 69, Haverford High 52: Trent Fisher scored 27 points to lead the Indians in a non-league game on Saturday.

Christian Guldin added a dozen points to the win, while Colin Post accounted for eleven points with the Rams. Luke Yoder had seven points for Pennridge.

Lower Merion 42, Souderton 37

Neshaminy 63, Central Bucks South 53

Upper Moreland 60, Springfield Township 39

Council Rock North 53, West Windsor North 44

Pennsbury 62, Frankford 52

advertisement