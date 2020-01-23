advertisement

Coronavirus cases have been reported in two other Asian countries, health officials said on January 23.

According to the AFP, two Chinese nationals in Vietnam had tested positive for the new corona virus.

A Chinese man traveled to Vietnam from Wuhan, the virus’ epicenter, on January 13 to visit his son. The son, who lives in Ho Chi Minh City, was infected by his father.

The father was hospitalized on January 17 and the son a few days later.

Both tested positive for the corona virus, which has infected more than 500 people, mainly in China, and killed 17 in the country.

“Patients have shown signs of recovery, the fever has decreased and they can now eat,” said Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Sang at a meeting at Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

Singapore officials said they confirmed a case of coronavirus, the first in the country.

Health officials told reporters at a press conference Thursday evening that the patient, a 66-year-old Chinese living in Wuhan, flew to Singapore with his family on January 20.

After arriving in Singapore with a sore throat, he developed a fever and cough and went to the hospital, where he was isolated.

A health official (L) checks incoming passengers from China at Changi International Airport in Singapore on January 22, 2020. (Roslan Rahman / AFP via Getty Images) A ​​militia officer uses a digital thermometer to measure the temperature of a driver at a checkpoint in a toll booth in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province on January 23, 2020. (Chinatopix via AP)

The man is still isolated in the Singapore General Hospital, Channel News Asia reported. It is in a stable condition.

Health officials used contact capture to identify the approximately 30 people sitting in front of or behind the man, and those identified were contacted.

The man traveled with nine people, including his son, who has also been isolated. The other eight left Singapore; Health officials alerted their destination country, which was not named.

The Ministry of Health expects further confirmed cases in the coming days.

The novel corona virus belongs to the same family of viruses that caused SARS that killed hundreds of people in China in 2002-2003. The corona virus broke out in Wuhan in December 2019. There is currently no vaccine and it can spread from person to person.

Common symptoms include respiratory problems, fever and shortness of breath. Severe cases can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.

Wuhan, a city in the southeast of China with around 11 million inhabitants, was quarantined on Wednesday. The authorities switched off all public transport and the airport.

“If there is no particular reason, citizens should not leave Wuhan City,” the city government said in a statement.

Cases have been confirmed in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. Suspected cases have been reported in numerous other countries, including Australia, Mexico and Brazil.

