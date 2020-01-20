advertisement

The outbreak of a new corona virus in China has spread to more cities, the Chinese authorities said on Monday, when the number of patients tripled and a third person died, which raised concerns about the containment of the virus.

The new cases have been identified in the cities of Wuhan, Beijing and Shenzhen.

The Daxing Health Commission in the Beijing capital confirmed two cases of coronavirus, while the Southern Guangdong Province Health Commission confirmed one in Shenzhen.

They mark the first cases in China after Wuhan where the virus first appeared.

Chinese officials have identified the infection as a strain of the coronavirus. They say it caused an outbreak of viral pneumonia, but much about it remains unknown.

The virus belongs to the same family of coronaviruses as severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars), which killed nearly 800 people worldwide in a 2002/03 outbreak that also broke out in China.

Symptoms include fever and difficulty breathing, which are comparable to many other respiratory diseases and make preventive checkups more difficult.

The Wuhan City Health Commission announced that 136 new cases of pneumonia from the coronavirus strain have occurred in the city over the weekend, and 62 more are already known.

A third death occurred on Saturday, the authority said in a statement.

This brings the total number of known cases worldwide to over 200 and underscores the challenge for health authorities to contain the outbreak.

Passengers wearing masks wait for boarding trains at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, China on Monday. Photo: Reuters

Hundreds of millions of Chinese tourists will travel home and abroad during the Lunar New Year holiday period, which starts later this week.

According to a report by the London Imperial College’s MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis, there were 1,723 cases in Wuhan City with similar symptoms on January 12. The Chinese health authorities have not commented directly on the report.

Authorities around the world, including the United States and many Asian countries, have stepped up the screening of travelers from Wuhan. Outside of China, two cases were reported in Thailand and one in Japan involving people from Wuhan or who recently visited the city.

The Chinese National Health Commission said on Sunday that it would step up prevention efforts, but admitted that it still did not know the source of the virus.

The shares of pharmaceutical companies and mask manufacturers in China rose sharply on Monday due to the outbreak.

The outbreak was one of the top trending topics on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, where many users expressed concerns about its security.

“Who knows how many people who have been to Wuhan may not know that they are already infected?” Asked a user.

China’s Global Times, published by the Communist Party’s official newspaper, said in an editorial that the government should disclose all information and not repeat the mistakes Sars made. Chinese officials covered up the Sars outbreak for weeks before a growing death toll and rumors forced him to uncover the epidemic.

“Veiling would be a major blow to the government’s credibility and could create greater social panic,” the editorial said. – Reuters

