The second day of impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump opened on Wednesday when the House impeachment officials made their opening arguments as to why the President should be removed from office.

House Democrats were given 24 hours to make their statements within three days. This means that the process is expected to continue until Friday evening. The counsel for Donald Trump will then take center stage on Saturday and present his opening speech in a process that is expected to last until Tuesday next week.

The head of the House of Representatives Adam Schiff – increasingly the face of the democratic case – started the session on Wednesday with a thank you to the senators and the chair of the Department of Justice for their patience. It is a virtue that they will need in the coming days or weeks.

Tuesday’s session – the first full day of negotiations – developed into an epic session, the debate of which extended into the night. For over 13 hours, the senators have been hearing the case for and against the impeachment proceedings against Trump for his trade with Ukraine, and in particular for the impeachment regulations.

The Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, managed to get his organizational resolution, which defines the structure of the process, through the chamber – but not without a struggle by the Democrats.

The minority leader, Chuck Schumer, tabled no fewer than eleven amendments and called for subpoena witnesses such as the White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, and former national security adviser John Bolton. The Republican Wall was in place and with just one amendment, a Republican – Susan Collins from Maine – broke her ranks and voted with Democrats.

Still, they forced many Republican senators to vote uncomfortably, signaling that they would not vote for witnesses at this stage of the process.

Communication between parties

McConnell seemed surprised by the Democrats’ strategy – a sign of the lack of communication between the two parties when planning this impeachment procedure, as opposed to the Clinton impeachment process, when all 100 senators voted to approve the Senate rules.

He was also forced to withdraw from his original plans for the process so that each side could spread their assigned 24-hour opening declarations over three instead of two days.

It remains to be seen whether Schumer’s tactic works. By delaying the process and submitting amendments, Democrats read record hours of harmful information about Trump’s activities in Ukraine. But the tactic of forcing senators to stay in their seats for more than 13 hours is unlikely to get him to win fans in the Republican bloc, which he wants to persuade to support Democrats’ voting on witnesses when they later Process taking place.

When he got on the podium on Wednesday, Schiff smiled as he thanked the senators and the chief judge. His conciliatory remarks may have been an effort to calm emotions after the heated debate early in the morning.

When the clock in the Senate Chamber ticked past midnight, the mood became increasingly frayed. A particularly bitter exchange between House President Jerry Nadler, who spoke on John Bolton’s amendment, and White House lawyer Pat Cippoline, led to an unexpected reprimand from Chief Justice John Roberts.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has brought his organizational decision, which defines the structure of the process, through the chamber, but not without a struggle by the Democrats. Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty

He admonished both legal teams “equally” about their behavior and reminded them that they were “contacting the largest advice center in the world”. “I think those who contact the Senate should remember where they are,” he said.

The trial against the Senate follows Trump’s impeachment by the democratically controlled House of Representatives in December for two reasons: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Democrats accuse the president of exerting pressure on Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father was the US vice president.

They also argue that Trump has withheld military aid from Ukraine in return for persuading the Ukrainian president to announce an investigation.

Trump’s tweets

Trump also came from Davos. Despite the White House’s assertion that the President’s main focus at the Swiss resort was on promoting America’s positive economic history when he met with leading politicians and business people, the impeachment process was obviously in Trump’s sense.

When the opening day of the Senate entered its final phase on Wednesday morning, Trump woke up in Davos and issued a series of tweets that were broadcast before dawn.

In media interviews and in a final press conference before he left for Zurich Airport on Air Force One, he dismissed the impeachment as a “hoax” and confirmed that he had followed some of the events during the World Economic Forum.

He was very happy with his legal team, he said, while predicting that the process would show corruption to him by some government factions. “These are very bad people,” he said.

When the senators settled in their seats on the second day of negotiations, Schiff tried to clarify the key points of the matter, arguing that it was Congress’s job to keep the presidents at bay.

“If his conviction in the Senate does not remedy the situation,” he said, Trump’s measures would “encourage future presidents to act as if they are beyond the reach of accountability, congressional oversight, and law.”

It remains to be seen whether his arguments will be enough to change the opinion about the wisdom of accusing Donald Trump.

