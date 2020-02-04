advertisement

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said Tuesday that it had to get permission from the Russian anti-doping agency to approve a public hearing in an appeal against the country’s exclusion from international sport.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) asked CAS, the world’s highest sports court, for an open hearing on Monday after Russia applied for a four-year ban on a government-sponsored doping program.

“CAS has just received an inquiry from WADA. We now need to consult RUSADA on the subject, ”CAS General Secretary Matthieu Reeb told AFP.

“If there is a consensus for a public hearing, CAS will certainly approve of that decision,” he added.

WADA filed a lawsuit against RUSADA with CAS last month after it contested the sanction imposed by the global anti-doping organization.

A CAS panel must decide whether to confirm the four-year ban or to examine Moscow’s argument against the verdict.

At stake is the fate of Russian athletes who want to take part in competitions such as this year’s Tokyo Olympics, the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and the 2022 World Cup.

