The five-time champion Viswanathan Anand finished sixth after winning the round 13 against the Jan-Krzysztof Duda in Poland in 23 moves at the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament on Sunday.

Anand collected 6.5 points from 13 rounds and shared sixth place with three others.

Fabiano Caruana, who had secured the title before the final round, prevailed by beating the Russian Vladislav Artemiev and achieved a record 10 points from 13 rounds.

Since 1980, when the event became a 13-round competition, only Garry Kasparov (1999) and Magnus Carlsen (2013) have won with 10 points.

Two other previous champions who won nine rounds by two points were Max Euwe (1952) and Fredrik Olafsson (1959).

Since the start of the event in 1939, Viktor Korchnoi’s three-point lead in 1968, when he scored 12 points from 15 rounds, has been the largest.

Surya Shekhar Ganguly (7.5) with Anton Smirnov came fifth in the Challenger category. Nihal Sarin (7) defeated Rauf Mamedov for sixth place.

Spaniard David Anton Guijarro won the title with 8.5 points and qualified for the Masters section next year.

The results:

13th round

Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol) moved with Viswanathan Anand; Vladislav Artemiev (Rus) lost to Fabiano Caruana (USA); Wesley So (USA) moved with Magnus Carlsen (Nor); Anish Giri (Ned) moved with Jorden van Foreest (Ned); Alireza Fiourzja (FIDE) moved with Daniil Dubov (Rus); Yu Yangyi (Chn) moved with Jeffery Xiong (USA); Vladislav Kovalev (Blr) moved with Nikita Vatiugov (Rus).

closing Level

1. Fabiano Caruana (10 points), 2. Magnus Carlsen (8), 3. So (7.5), 4-5. Foreest, Dubov (7 each), 6-9. Giri, Anand, Duda, Firouzja (6.5 each), 10-11. Xiong, Artemiev (6 each), 12th Vitiugov (5), 13th Yu (4,5), 14th Kovalev (4).

