Caricaturist Lorne Craig, who lives in Vancouver and Lillooet Lake, uses art to raise awareness of old logging.

Every day in January, Craig drew and posted a cartoon strip, aptly named Old growthto highlight the upcoming deadline for reviewing the Provincial Government’s Old Growth Strategy.

The review includes an online questionnaire that British Columbians must complete by January 31.

“The statistics are alarming,” Craig said in a press release. “[Ninety percent] of BC’s old valley floor growth has disappeared. They cut trees that are a thousand years old. They even fall upstream of the beaches where the orca rubs in Robson Bight. I wanted to use whatever my pen needs people to get involved. “

The characters in Old growth This includes “a capitalist squirrel, a raccoon whose mill has been shut down, and a bear that just wants to spend the winter,” he continues.

You can see all cartoons at unitoons.ca/oldgrowth.

The survey can be found at /engage.gov.bc.ca/oldgrowth/.

“Everyone should have their voice heard,” says Craig. “I can write a happy ending for my cartoon, but we are all authors of what happens in the real forests of old growth.”

Comedy night

The Whistler Pride and Ski Festival is a huge event for visitors, but there is also a lot of fun for the locals.

What is the one part of the celebrations for which whistlerites have historically been flocking? Comedy Night.

This year, the comedian Nicole Byer was supposed to take the stage, but had to withdraw at the last minute due to a production plan conflict.

Instead, organizers have hired Caroline Reid – better known as Pam Ann – to occupy the headlining spot. The Australian comedian and actress has appeared on shows like Runway UK project and Britain’s next top model,

“Caroline did a great job last year and we are very happy that she is back,” festival director Sunil Sinha said in an email. “And don’t worry – she assured us that she has more than enough fresh material to take the audience on a fun new adventure!”

The date, time, and location all remain the same, and any tickets or passports purchased are valid.

The show will take place on Wednesday January 29th at the Whistler Conference Center. The doors open at 7 p.m. with the show at 8pm

Tickets cost between $ 55 and $ 125. Get them at whistlerpride.com/events-whistler-pride-and-ski-festival/.

Celebrate the new lunar year

The Whistler Public Library will host a Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, January 25th, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Whistler’s Chinese and Korean communities will be there to share Chinese folk dance, play “yutnori”, a traditional Korean game, and teach some “Wushu” moves.

You can also learn more about the 12-year horoscope, choose a red envelope and paper wishes, and make your own rat for 2020.

The event, which takes place alongside the Whistler Welcome Center, the Whistler Multicultural Network, the Whistler and Pemberton Literacy Coalition and Capilano University, is free of charge and suitable for all visitors and all ages.

