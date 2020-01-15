advertisement

From Wayne Fish flyingfishhockey.com

Wednesday

January 15, 2020 at 1:56 pm

The Young Flyers goalie exacerbated the strain on the abdomen on Tuesday

advertisement

Last season, the Flyers needed eight goalkeepers to get through the season.

This season they made it into the first 46 games with at least two.

This phase ended on Wednesday, however, when it was announced that Carter Hart was expected to be suspended for two to three weeks because of an increased abdominal strain during the morning training session in the skate zone in Voorhees, New Jersey.

21-year-old Hart was supposed to be Brian Elliott’s replacement for the game in St. Louis on Wednesday night.

Instead, Alex Lyon was called up by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in an emergency and is represented by Hart.

It is unclear which goalie will play against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers have mostly turned away from the starting goalkeeper this season.

Hart has played in 32 games with a record of 15-11-3, an average of 2.61 goals and a saving of 0.905 percent.

He ended the 6/5 win against the Boston Bruins on Monday night and made no move in interviews after the game to bother him.

But Tuesday morning was a different story.

Coach Alain Vigneault said he only climbed the ice a few minutes after the start of training when Hart got out.

Elliott has played in 21 games with a 9-5-3 record and 3.16 GAA.

Lyon played with the Flyers in 13 seasons in 13 NHL games. He has a record of 4: 3: 1, an average of 3.01 goals and a saving of 0.894 percent.

This season with the Phantoms is Lyon 9-11-2, 2.56, .916.

The Flyers sent Joel Farabee to Lehigh Valley to make room for Lyon.

advertisement