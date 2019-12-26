advertisement

Even if Zach Ertz, the favorite goal, cannot win against the Giants on Sunday, others have to catch up

PHILADELPHIA – It remains unclear whether Eagles coach Doug Pederson accidentally announced that Zach Ertz will be out this weekend or not, when he said during Thursday’s media availability that the Eagles were “just trying to make sure things went the way we did.” our plan is that he might be ready for next week. “

Next week like on the wildcard weekend? Or next week like next Sunday?

Ertz, who played through a broken rib when defeating Dallas on Sunday, did not train on Thursday. Then the team called the reason not only ribs, but also ribs and back.

It looks like a good chance that Ertz will miss his first game of 2019, leaving the Eagles with a chance that Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders will be the only players in a healthy position and touched in week 1.

In a game that must be won against the giants on Sunday, the Eagles can rely heavily on these two as well as the former practice teams Greg Ward, Rob Davis and Josh Perkins. The last call, Deontay Burnett, could also call his number. It is also possible that Jordan Howard will run back.

Carson Wentz was not ready to play the what-if game and delve deeper into what Ertz’s absence would mean, but instead expressed his belief in the one who had the job of producing on the offensive.

“Regardless of who’s out there, you’ve seen Dallas (Goedert) ascend in the past few weeks. Josh Perkins has ascended,” said Wentz. “The guys who are ready to go will be ready to go. For us it is the next man. It has been the same mentality all year round. Whatever it looks like, we are confident of who we have out there. “

Without Ertz, who scored two touchdowns against the Giants in week 14, Wentz has to do without his most reliable passport. The quarterback has struggled 135 times this season, which is almost double Goedert’s 77 goals and Goedert is in second place for the team.

“Whoever is out there will find the ball,” said Wentz. “It will find its way and we will have confidence in everyone who it is. We have seen it all year round. Every week it could be someone else who shows up and plays or conducts receptions or whatever. Whoever . ” That said, I’m confident of who it will be and we’ll make it. “

This confidence comes from the fact that Wentz has so far been willing to use the time to make things work with anyone he has to throw at.

Take Davis, for example. The selection for the sixth round of 2017 from the US state of Georgia was cut out by Washington and included in the Eagles exercise group in October. Before joining the 53-man squad two weeks ago, Davis said he might have had “one or two” reps with Wentz in practice.

This number increased dramatically during and after training. Davis said Wentz would stay long and get additional reps. They watched films together and talked about what they see on the field. They ate together.

“Carson was a world leader in this regard,” said Davis. “Different things that may seem small but make a difference in the field in terms of the ability to communicate and know each other’s body language, as well as the appearance and functioning of things. He did a good job.” to make me feel comfortable and relaxed. “

Davis had a catch on his only goal, Sunday against Dallas, a 6-yard reception in the first quarter. His number can be called a little more on Sunday when J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (foot) misses the game and if Nelson Agholor (knee) misses.

The conversations that Wentz had with young players like Davis, Sanders and others are not one-sided. He doesn’t dictate how to do things.

“Once you’ve reached that level, you’ve done something in a certain way for a long time,” said Wentz. “They come here for a reason. When we add new people, I want to know what they do best, how they do a route, and what they do most effectively so that I can understand how they do it.

“I don’t want to tell them how to open up. That is their job. They are paid for it. These conversations are conducted and worked through, whether after practicing or after watching films. I think these conversations have come a long way yourself . “

injury report

Right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) didn’t train on Thursday, but Pederson said he “is tending in the right direction.”

Only Agholor and Ertz were missing in training.

Jordan Howard (shoulder), Derek Barnett (ankle), Brandon Brooks (calf), Fletcher Cox (triceps) and Jalen Mills (ankle) had limited capacity.

